Domestic abusers to be more closely monitored and tagged under new crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Domestic abusers to be more closely monitored and tagged under new crackdown

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 12.05am
The Government has unveiled proposals to crack down on domestic abuse (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government has unveiled proposals to crack down on domestic abuse (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The most dangerous domestic abusers will be monitored more closely and electronically tagged under a raft of new proposals to crack down on the crime.

The Government also plans to invest up to £8.4 million over two years to fund specialist victim support programmes, and make police prioritise tackling violence against women and girls.

Around 2.4 million people in England and Wales experienced domestic abuse in the last year, and around one in five homicides are related to it, according to the Home Office.

The law will be changed so the police, prison and probation services have to jointly manage offenders with a conviction of controlling or coercive behaviour sentenced to at least a year or a suspended sentence, in order to better protect the public.

These abusers will also be recorded on the violent and sex offender register from now on, the Home Office said.

New civil orders being trialled in three areas in the UK could see offenders electronically tagged and made to attend behaviour change programmes.

Meanwhile, the Ask for Ani codeword scheme – which allows those at risk or suffering from abuse to discreetly signal they need help – will now be piloted in Jobcentre offices across the UK.

It was launched initially in 2021 in pharmacies, with emergency support accessed on average once a week since then.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “No woman or girl should ever have to feel unsafe in her home or community and I am determined to stamp out these appalling crimes.

“The Ask for Ani scheme provides a lifeline for anyone suffering from domestic abuse and we will continue to expand the scheme so that more people can access it, including piloting this service in the first Jobcentres.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is ‘determined to stamp out’ domestic abuse (PA)

“As well as extra support for victims, we’re making it a priority for the police to tackle violence against women and girls and toughening up the way offenders are managed – preventing more of these crimes from happening in the first place, and bringing more perpetrators to justice.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “As safe spaces with strong links to the wider community, DWP Jobcentres are uniquely placed to help vulnerable people access help on a local or national level.”

Patrick Ryan, chief executive of domestic abuse charity Hestia, which will expand its Safe Spaces programme in partnership with Ask for Ani in Jobcentres, said: “The more opportunities we can provide for victims to access vital specialist support in a safe way, the more lives that can be saved.”

Violence against women and girls is for the first time categorised as a national threat in the new strategic policing requirement published by the Home Secretary on Monday.

That means police forces will have to treat it on a par with terrorism, serious and organised crime and child sexual abuse.

Suella Braverman said: “Domestic abuse is a despicable crime that leads to people’s closest relationships becoming a frightening existence of torment, pain, fear, and anxiety.

“It is completely unacceptable and as Home Secretary I will do everything in my power to stop it.”

The Home Office will also develop a new digital tool to help police identify likely perpetrators, even those without convictions.

Labour shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Labour first pushed for a domestic abuse register years ago and so we welcome the eventual commitment to introduce one. But the Government isn’t moving quickly enough.

“Ministers promised to make violence against women and girls part of the strategic policing requirement a year ago, after months of pressure from Labour, so it should never have been delayed for this long.

“They still haven’t agreed to Labour’s plan to put domestic abuse specialists into 999 control rooms, nor have they taken action to reverse the shocking collapse in rape charges or record levels of victims dropping out of the criminal justice system.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry-based movie star picks up best supporting actor at Baftas
2
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth’s unpaid work hub
3
Barry Keoghan and his wife Alyson Kierans.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
4
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged after crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…
5
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
6
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
9
Chair of St Andrews Space for Cycling, Tony Waterston, on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes
10
This was the sorry end to 180 years of history. Image: DC Thomson.
Tribute wreath all that was left after Dundee landmark Halley’s Mill razed

More from The Courier

Rory MacLeod could be bound for Craven Cottage. Image: SNS
Rory MacLeod transfer bid 'accepted' as Dundee United starlet is targeted by Fulham
Kayleigh Shields.
Kirkcaldy woman banned after Christmas Day drink-drive crash
Stevie May and Remi Matthews after the game. Image: SNS.
Streaky St Johnstone are on the rise again, as Stevie May eyes a strong…
How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister
Hodge Solicitors and Watson + Lyall Bowie have merged. Image: Hodge Solicitors.
Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus lawyers complete merger
Alan Mahon, Founder of Brewgooder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Brewgooder founder talk among highlights of University of Dundee’s Entrepreneurship Week
The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last-ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented