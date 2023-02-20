Rishi Sunak presses to unveil Protocol deal despite backlash from Tories and DUP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak presses to unveil Protocol deal despite backlash from Tories and DUP

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 12.15am
Rishi Sunak is set for his biggest political test yet as he presses to unveil a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, despite pushback from Boris Johnson and unionists (Ben Stansall/PA)
Rishi Sunak is set for his biggest political test yet as he presses to unveil a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, despite pushback from Boris Johnson and unionists (Ben Stansall/PA)

Rishi Sunak is set for his biggest political test yet as he presses to unveil a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, despite pushback from Boris Johnson and unionists.

Downing Street said talks are ongoing to reach an agreement with the European Union aimed at breaking the impasse over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

No 10 denied reports suggesting the Prime Minister has been forced to delay an announcement – widely expected as early as this week – amid backlash from senior Tories and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Brexit
Northern Ireland unionists argue that placing an effective trade border across the Irish Sea undermines the region’s place within the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has warned it would not support a deal retaining the oversight role of the European Court of Justice.

It is understood Mr Sunak’s officials held talks with their Brussels counterparts on Sunday on how to give local politicians a greater say in the application of EU law in the region, addressing what unionists call the “democratic deficit”.

A senior DUP figure said the party had “heard nothing” from the Government on this “fundamental issue”.

“The progress made so far is very slim. The fundamental issues have not been addressed,” Sammy Wilson told Channel 4 News.

Mr Sunak has stressed his focus on the “democratic deficit”, as he hopes to convince Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party to ditch its veto on the formation of a power-sharing executive in Stormont.

But the Prime Minister would be willing to go ahead with a UK-EU accord even without the DUP’s support, according to The Times.

The newspaper quoted a Whitehall source as saying that it would be “unhelpful” to “set a bar that is not necessarily in the interests of those we are trying to negotiate for”.

But pressure on Mr Sunak is mounting after his predecessor-but-one made a weekend intervention calling for him to take a tougher line with the EU.

A source close to Mr Johnson said his view was that “it would be a great mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” – which would empower the UK to unilaterally scrap parts of the treaty.

A senior Government official indicated that a successful outcome would mean the controversial legislation – tabled at Westminster under Mr Johnson’s leadership but paused when Mr Sunak entered No 10 – would no longer be needed.

Mr Johnson’s intervention – his first on Brexit since departing No 10 – has raised concerns over a potential rebellion by Eurosceptic Tory backbenchers if Mr Sunak’s changes are put to a vote in Parliament.

Some Tories quickly sided with the former prime minister, with Lord Frost – who negotiated Mr Johnson’s original Brexit deal – urging the Government to “push on with the Protocol Bill”.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak met with EU leaders in Germany in a weekend of frantic diplomacy to strike a deal on the NI Protocol (Ben Stansall/PA)

Other Conservatives criticised Mr Johnson’s pronouncements. Former chancellor George Osborne said he was “causing trouble” because he was “interested in becoming prime minister again”.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said the ex-premier’s intervention was not “completely unhelpful” as it would “remind the EU” of the UK’s leverage over Brussels.

She also said any pact would have to be supported by the DUP, a widely-held view among Brexiteers.

Tory backbenchers in the European Research Group will reportedly meet on Tuesday to discuss any deal, potentially spelling trouble for Mr Sunak if they are angered by concessions made by the UK.

