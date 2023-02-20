Tory MPs defend former minister Green after rejection as election candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory MPs defend former minister Green after rejection as election candidate

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 9.53am
Damian Green failed to win selection for the new Weald of Kent constituency (Aaron Chown/PA)
Damian Green failed to win selection for the new Weald of Kent constituency (Aaron Chown/PA)

Senior Tories have rallied round former Cabinet minister Damian Green after he was rejected as the party’s candidate for a newly created seat.

Mr Green, who was effectively deputy prime minister under Theresa May, said he was “disappointed” not to have been selected for the Weald of Kent constituency.

His failure to win the nomination has driven speculation that MPs who played a part in Boris Johnson’s downfall could face the wrath of grassroots activists.

Party chairman Greg Hands said Mr Green “has our full support” and “we stand behind our MPs”.

Mr Green, chairman of the centrist One Nation Conservatives caucus, has been MP for Ashford since 1997 but boundary changes will see the constituency split up.

Former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke – a supporter of Mr Johnson – said he hoped Mr Green finds a seat because “he is a fantastic MP”.

“It is important that a range of views are represented in the Conservative Party,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Clearly, who candidates are in particular seats is a matter for local parties to determine.

“That is a fundamental principle of local democracy. But I very much hope that Damian is readopted for a seat because he is a fantastic MP.

“He has had a wonderful record of service in government.”

Mr Hands, who became Tory chairman earlier this month, acknowledged that there would be complications as a result of redrawn constituency boundaries ahead of the next election.

“We stand behind our MPs,” he said.

“With new parliamentary boundaries, complicated selections are inevitable.

“We aim that Conservative MPs have the best possible chance for re-election.

“Damian has been a very distinguished MP since 1997 and senior Cabinet member and has our full support.”

Mr Green said: “I am disappointed not to have been adopted as the Conservative candidate for the new Weald of Kent seat.

“I am now thinking about what to do next and how I can best continue to work for the people of Ashford and support the Government.”

His deselection fuelled speculation that Tory grassroots campaigners are targeting parliamentarians seen as responsible for Mr Johnson’s forced departure from No 10.

David Campbell Bannerman, chairman of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, which plans to “restore democracy” within the party, tweeted: “There is now hard evidence MPs allegedly associated with bringing down Boris are being directly held to account and punished by members.”

The organisation led by Brexiteers and Johnson loyalists takes issue with Rishi Sunak’s elevation to Number 10 without a membership vote.

But its vice-president Lord Greenhalgh denied Mr Green’s deselection was linked to Mr Johnson.

The Tory peer said it was “more to do with a system of selection/deselection of MPs that needs fundamental reform”.

Mr Green, who is acting chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, was rejected by the local executive.

He could still put his name forward as the selection of an MP goes to the wider constituency membership.

Mr Green was sacked as a minister in 2017 following an inquiry sparked by former Tory activist Kate Maltby, who said he “offered me career advice and in the same breath made it clear he was sexually interested”.

She said he touched her knee after inviting her for a drink in 2015, and a year later sent her a “suggestive” text message to ask her for a drink after she was pictured wearing a corset.

Mr Green denied the allegations but a Cabinet Office report said Ms Maltby’s account was “plausible”, however, “with competing and contradictory accounts of what were private meetings, it is not possible to reach a definitive conclusion on the appropriateness of Mr Green’s behaviour”.

But allegations about pornography on Mr Green’s parliamentary computers, covered by the same investigation, did end his ministerial career.

The Cabinet Office investigation found he had made misleading statements suggesting he was unaware of any indecent material on computers in his office.

