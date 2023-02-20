Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pledges to crack down on drug dealing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pledges to crack down on drug dealing

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 11.19am Updated: February 20 2023, 12.29pm
Labour leader Keir Starmer and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to Thurrock , Essex, to meet police and Community Support Officers as they outline their plans to tackle local crime (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour leader Keir Starmer and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to Thurrock , Essex, to meet police and Community Support Officers as they outline their plans to tackle local crime (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged that an incoming Labour government would crack down on drug dealing by supporting neighbourhood policing.

Labour has said it will deliver 13,000 additional neighbourhood police and PCSOs to Britain’s streets, and toughen up and extend closure powers for drug dens.

The party wants to provide police with new ‘respect orders’ to target persistent repeat antisocial behaviour offenders.

And it is seeking to introduce a new law on child criminal exploitation to crack down on gangs luring children and teenagers into crime.

Speaking on a visit to Grays in Essex, Sir Keir said: “One of the things I think people are very concerned about is antisocial behaviour, particularly in town centres, and also drug dealing in town centres.

“That’s why I’m absolutely clear, particularly having been director of public prosecutions for five years, that an incoming Labour government would crack down on that.”

Keir Starmer visits Thurrock
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Thurrock, Essex, to meet police and community support officers as they outline their plans to tackle local crime (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He said he wanted to support neighbourhood policing, rolling out a tactic called hotspot policing to disrupt gangs by increasing visible patrols.

“People often say to me ‘it’s low level, isn’t it Keir?’,” he said.

“I say no, it blights lives.”

Asked whether police should be paid more, Sir Keir said: “We do need to attract police officers and retain them, and of course pay and conditions is part of that.

“But talking to police officers this morning there’s no shortage of people coming forward to be recruited into the police here in Essex.

“What they want is the respect, the direction, the strategy they need from a government, and an understanding of the role in government in ensuring that crime and disorder goes down, and having confidence in our criminal justice system.”

Yvette Cooper MP, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary, said: “For too long the Conservatives have sat back and allowed criminal gangs to grow – dealing drugs on the streets, in town centres and even outside schools.

“Parents really worry about drug dealers hanging around the school gates or gangs trying to recruit kids into crime.

“We will make sure the police can swiftly target serious or dangerous hotspots to keep communities safe.

“Labour will crack down on the gangs with a tough new law to stop gangs exploiting and grooming children into crime.

“And we will deliver 13,000 extra neighbourhood police and PCSOs on our streets.”

