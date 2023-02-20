Scottish Government to provide extra £8.6m to mitigate UK benefits cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government to provide extra £8.6m to mitigate UK benefits cap

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 11.45am
The Scottish Government has pledged funding of £8.6 million to mitigate Westminster’s benefits cap.(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Scottish Government has pledged funding of £8.6 million to mitigate Westminster’s benefits cap.(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Families could be £2,500 better off as a result of the Scottish Government spending almost £9 million to help those impacted by Westminster’s benefit cap.

The Child Poverty Action Group said the Scottish Government had “done the right thing” by providing the extra cash for those in need.

But the campaign group also insisted the UK Government should act and must “scrap the cap altogether”.

The plea came after Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison announced the Scottish Government was providing £8.6 million for those who lose out as a result of the Westminster policy, which limits the amount people can receive in benefits, as part of its efforts to tackle child poverty.

The move will mean an estimated 4,000 families in Scotland, with about 14,000 children, will be able to apply for extra financial help via Discretionary Housing Payments, which are awarded by local councils.

Ms Robison said: “We are increasing funding to help bridge the gap between what people need in benefits from the UK Government and what they actually receive.

“Eligible households could be £2,500 better off on average per year as a result.”

The Scottish Government will spend up to £84 million in total in 2023-24 on Discretionary Housing Payments, with this cash helping to also mitigate the impact of the “bedroom tax” imposed by the UK Government and the freeze in local housing allowance rates.

Mr Robison added it would now also help to tackle the “benefit cap which is pushing families into hardship”.

Shona Robison says there were ‘ambitions’ targets to tackle child poverty in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking about the Scottish Government’s efforts to tackle child poverty, she added: “Our child poverty targets are ambitious and that is why we are choosing to invest significantly more in social security than the funding we receive from Westminster and helping to mitigate the damaging impact of UK Government welfare cuts.”

John Dickie, chair of the Child Poverty Action Group, stated: “Mitigating the UK benefit cap is absolutely the right thing to do. Support for struggling families shouldn’t have an arbitrary limit that pushes children into deeper poverty.

“It’s now vital that everyone affected by the benefit cap applies to their local authority for a Discretionary Housing Payment to replace, as far as possible, the cash support removed by the cap.

“The Scottish Government has done the right thing, now the UK Government must act to scrap the cap altogether.”

Laura Millar, strategic manager at charity Fife Gingerbread, which helps lone parents and families in need, said it had last year supported the Scrap the Cap campaign calling on Westminster to “end the benefit cap and the financial hardship this causes”.

She added: “Therefore, the Scottish Government’s commitment to empower local authorities to mitigate the impacts of the benefit cap using Discretionary Housing Payments is a positive step.

“Although the number of households affected across Scotland may be relatively small this is an important measure.

“The greatest risk is that households may be unaware of their entitlement, and every year millions of pounds of benefits go unclaimed.

“Therefore, we must all raise awareness of this announcement to ensure those most in need of support receive it.”

