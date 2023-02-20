‘Chasm’ between women and men in entrepreneurship, businesswoman says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

‘Chasm’ between women and men in entrepreneurship, businesswoman says

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 2.57pm
Statistics show that companies founded by men receive far more institutional investment (Joe Giddens/PA)
Statistics show that companies founded by men receive far more institutional investment (Joe Giddens/PA)

A leading businesswoman says she has been shocked by the “chasm” between women and men in Scottish entrepreneurship.

Ana Stewart, a partner at investing company Eos, has published a review into supporting women entrepreneurs which has made 31 recommendations.

Commissioned by the Scottish Government, the review’s recommendations include providing micro-grants and pop-up areas which offer training and support in creating businesses.

On Monday, Ms Stewart was joined by Nicola Sturgeon as they visited the Roslin Institute in Midlothian.

There they met the founders of two biotech companies –  Ishani Malhotra of Carcinotech and Dr Kate Cameron of Cytochroma.

First Minister visit to Roslin Innovation Centre
Nicola Sturgeon and Ana Stewart visited the Roslin Institute on Monday (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Asked about the size of the gap between women and men in business, Ms Stewart said: “I’m shocked myself by the scale of the chasm, really.

“Only one in five businesses in Scotland are female-led, and that hasn’t changed in the last 10 years.

“So despite people thinking progress is being made nothing in statistics that we’ve looked at – and they’re very robust statistics – is telling us the progress is being made.”

In terms of institutional investment, she said, start-ups founded by women are receiving just 2% compared with men.

She stressed that solving this disparity was a societal issue, saying: “This isn’t about fixing women, this is about fixing a problem so that we can try in a better and more effective and inclusive economy.”

Ms Stewart also said Scotland’s system of business support organisations needed to be better connected.

She said: “What I would say about the Scottish ecosystem is it’s incredibly disjointed.

“There are multiple, many networks that are informal, but they’re not connected or collaborative.”

Ms Stewart’s report was co-authored by Mark Logan, the Scottish Government’s chief entrepreneurial officer.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I welcome Ana Stewart and Mark Logan’s work in delivering a powerful review of the barriers facing women in entrepreneurship in Scotland and presenting a compelling set of recommendations aimed at removing them.

“The review’s findings are challenging but underline the need to tackle the root causes, as well as the immediate barriers, of this inequality.

“Fully realising the entrepreneurial potential of women in Scotland will not only promote greater equality in our society, it will also deliver significant benefits for the economy.

“The Scottish Government will respond quickly to the review as a whole, and its recommendations.”

