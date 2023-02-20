Schools sending personalised texts to parents ‘could help tackle truancy crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Schools sending personalised texts to parents ‘could help tackle truancy crisis’

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 3.07pm Updated: February 20 2023, 3.54pm
The development of effective engagement plans with parents could be a ‘game-changer’ for encouraging more children to attend class, a social mobility expert said (PA)
The development of effective engagement plans with parents could be a 'game-changer' for encouraging more children to attend class, a social mobility expert said (PA)

Schools could send more personalised text messages to parents of absent pupils to help tackle the national truancy “crisis”, a social mobility expert has said.

Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, warned that some families have “lost their belief that attending school regularly is necessary” for their children since the pandemic.

The development of effective engagement plans with parents could be a “game-changer” for encouraging more children to attend class, he said.

MPs on the Commons Education Select Committee have launched an inquiry to look at possible solutions to the growing issue of persistent absenteeism.

In a submission to the inquiry, Prof Elliot Major and Andy Eyles, from University College London (UCL), suggest that 40% of secondary pupils in England who qualified for free school meals were persistently absent during the 2021/22 autumn term – a rise from the pre-pandemic levels.

“The post-pandemic period has seen large rises in absence with persistent absence amongst the least advantaged reaching alarming levels,” the researchers said.

Persistently absent pupils are “likely to lose two to three months of learning” over the course of an academic year, they estimated.

More use of personalised messages and texts to parents by school staff could be an effective way of improving attendance “once deeper relationships have been developed” between schools and families, according to the researchers.

Prof Elliot Major said: “Persistent absenteeism is a national crisis and threatens to damage the education prospects of a whole generation of children.

“The reasons why so many children have not returned to school is varied and complex, but most troubling of all, some families appear to have lost their belief that attending school regularly is necessary for their children.

“I’m convinced that developing school-parent engagement plans would be a potential game-changer encouraging more children to attend school and enabling them to be better prepared to learn in classrooms.”

A research programme aimed at developing evidence-informed approaches for schools to engage with parents might help improve relationships with disengaged families and improve attendance, the researchers added.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Persistent absence from school harms both academic attainment and emotional development and we support efforts to tackle this problem.

“School leaders already work very hard to maintain high rates of attendance, as it is so crucial to getting good outcomes, but face a number of challenges in doing so.

“The impact of the pandemic, which reduced engagement with learning and broke down routines, is still being felt. Persistently absent pupils often have mental health issues which may have been exacerbated by the pandemic.”

He added: “Any strategies to improve attendance must be carefully considered, particularly the financial cost to schools and the impact on staff workload.

“In reality, this is not a problem schools can solve on their own. They require the support of parents, local authorities, and investment from central government.”

