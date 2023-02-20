Dame Angela McLean appointed as new Government chief scientific adviser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Angela McLean appointed as new Government chief scientific adviser

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 4.59pm
Dame Angela McLean (PA Video)
Dame Angela McLean (PA Video)

Professor Dame Angela McLean has been appointed as the new Government chief scientific adviser (GCSA).

Currently chief scientific adviser for the Ministry of Defence, she will be the first woman to hold the role and will take up the post on April 1, taking over from Sir Patrick Vallance.

The GCSA provides independent scientific advice to the Prime Minister – who makes the appointment – and members of Cabinet.

They also advise the Government on aspects of policy on science and technology, a role that came to the forefront during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus in July 2021
Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus in July 2021 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I’m delighted that Dame Angela is taking on this role to advise the Government on how we make this happen – building on Sir Patrick’s instrumental work over the past five years, which included helping the country through some of our greatest challenges from the pandemic to climate change.”

Dame Angela said: “I am delighted to take on this role at such an important time in our country for science innovation and technology.

“All of us in government are going to greatly miss Sir Patrick, and I look forward to working with colleagues to build on the work he has led during his time as GCSA.

“My long-term mentor, the late Lord Robert May, held the post of GCSA between 1995 and 2000 and that personal connection adds a particular depth to my sense of honour in being asked to take on this role.”

Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “The UK is starting a hugely exciting new chapter in our future in scientific innovation and I congratulate Dame Angela McLean on her appointment as the new Government chief scientific adviser.

“Dame Angela is well respected across the science community and I hope this appointment will inspire more women and young girls to see Stem subjects as an exciting career choice.”

Dame Angela is a professor of mathematical biology in the Department of Zoology at Oxford University.

During the Covid pandemic she regularly attended meetings of the Government’s top scientific advisers, and played a key role in generating scientific advice for the Government.

