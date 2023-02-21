Accident and emergency waiting times performance falls slightly, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Accident and emergency waiting times performance falls slightly, figures show

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 10.50am
Performance against accident and emergency waiting times targets worsed slightly, the latest figures show (Jeff Moore/PA)
Performance against accident and emergency waiting times targets worsed slightly, the latest figures show (Jeff Moore/PA)

Performance against accident and emergency waiting times targets has fallen for the second week in a row – with the latest figures showing more than three out of 10 patients waited longer than the four-hour target time.

Hospital A&E departments dealt with 23,625 patients in the week ending February 12 – with the four-hour target missed in 7,572 cases.

Just over two thirds (67.9%) of patients were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within this time – down from 68.6% the previous week and from the  70.3% achieved in the week ending January 29.

  • In the week ending Feburary 12, 7,572 patients spent four hour or more in A&E - up from 7,256 the previous week
  • There were 2,256 patients who spent eight hours or more in A&E - up from 2,174 the previous week
  • 973 patients were in A&E for 12 hours or more - down from 1,052 the previous week

Public Health Scotland data for the most recent week showed that 2,256 patients spent more than eight hours in A&E – up from 2,174 in the week ending February 5

There were 973 patients kept in A&E for half a day or more in the week ending February 12, although this total was down from the 1,052 recorded the previous week.

The Scottish Government has set the target of having 95% of all patients in A&E treated and then discharged, transferred or admitted within four hours.

Two hospitals treated less than half of A&E patients inside the target time, with Aberdeen Royal Infirmary dealing with 43.3% of cases within four hours, while the total for the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh was 43.6%.

Humza Yousaf said the NHS had been under ‘sustained pressure’ as he praised staff for their efforts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf stressed the weekly figures would fluctuate, as he insisted the Scottish Government was doing “everything we can” to help the NHS through the “sustained pressure” being experienced this winter.

Mr Yousaf said: “We are doing everything we can to help the health service through the remainder of this winter and are providing £8 million to boards to buy 300 new care beds to help alleviate pressure caused by delayed discharge – which continues to be a major factor impacting performance.

“As part of our nationwide approach, patients who no longer need to be in hospital are being urgently reassessed and those clinically safe to be discharged will be safely moved home or to an interim placement in a care home – freeing up beds for those most in need.”

The Health Secretary added: “We will continue to see fluctuations in weekly figures over winter and I am grateful to staff for their continued exceptional efforts in the face of sustained pressure.”

