Minister: No sexual assaults by trans inmates in women’s prisons since reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Minister: No sexual assaults by trans inmates in women’s prisons since reforms

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 1.42pm Updated: February 21 2023, 3.10pm
Isla Bryson, 31, formerly known as Adam Graham, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Isla Bryson, 31, formerly known as Adam Graham, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Transgender women held in women’s prisons in England and Wales have committed no assaults or sexual assaults since reforms were introduced in 2019, according to the Government.

Prisons minister Damian Hinds updated MPs after he was pressed over the policy for the allocation of transgender prisoners.

Ministry of Justice figures show there were 230 transgender prisoners in England and Wales recorded in the year ending March 2022, of which 187 prisoners recorded their legal gender as male and 43 as female.

Last year’s data added 181 transgender prisoners were in male estates and 49 were in female estates. There were six transgender women in female establishments.

Mr Hinds told the Commons: “Since the 2019 strengthening of our policy there have been no assaults or sexual assaults committed by transgender women in women’s prisons and last year we further strengthened that policy.”

Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident
Prisons minister Damian Hinds updated MPs after he was pressed over the policy for the allocation of transgender prisoners (PA)

In 2019, the Government published details on the minimum mandatory requirements which are needed to care for and manage individuals who are transgender.

In October 2022, the Government announced further reforms which included stating transgender prisoners with male genitalia should no longer be held in women’s jails.

Alba Party MP Neale Hanvey (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) earlier raised the “recent controversy” over the custody of Isla Bryson, who was convicted of raping two women while she was a man called Adam Graham.

Bryson was initially taken to Cornton Vale prison near Stirling – Scotland’s only all-female jail – after being convicted, before being moved to the male estate following public outcry.

Mr Hanvey said the case and others have “illustrated the danger and naivety of self ID with tumultuous consequences”, adding the latest statistics for England and Wales show that 97 of the 230 transgender prisoners are being held for sexual offences.

He added: “The Scottish Government acted swiftly, so what action is the UK Government going to take to limit this harm, review practices and clarify equalities legislation to ensure that prisoners are protected from abusive males?”

Mr Hinds replied: “Safety must always come first and I can confirm we don’t hold prisoners based on their self-declared gender identity.

“Our approach is that transgender women, including those with gender recognition certificates, can only be held in the main women’s estate if a risk assessment concluded it’s safe to do so.

“And the changes to our policy mean no transgender woman convicted of a sexual offence or who retains male genitalia can be allocated to the general women’s estate other than in truly exceptional circumstances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
3
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
4
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
5
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
13
6
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
7
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda
8
Birighitti has come under fire following an astonishing blunder. Image: SNS
Mark Birighitti injury latest as Dundee United are dealt Glenn Middleton hammer-blow
9
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
10
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed

More from The Courier

Harris Academy, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools
The Ford Tourneo Grand Connect. Image: Ford.
Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR003994, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Perth High School pics of strike action at the school gates. Picture shows; teachers strike at Perth High School. Thursday 8th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers
Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he 'deserves prison'
Bill Rennie at the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis'
2
Jim Leishman and the Dunfermline bench celebrate. Image: DC Thomson.
The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988
Carnoustie Brownies Dundonian - Girl Guides G132 1996-10-22 Carnoustie Brownies (C) DCT
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Courier Country
Theresa Thomson with the Bill Shankly signed photograph set to grace Liverpool FC's museum. Image: Paul Reid
'Jim would be chuffed they're going to Anfield': Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented