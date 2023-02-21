Michelle O’Neill calls for ‘speedy resolution’ to talks on NI Protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michelle O’Neill calls for ‘speedy resolution’ to talks on NI Protocol

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 3.48pm Updated: February 21 2023, 5.12pm
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

The UK and EU have been urged to reach a “speedy resolution” to talks around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

There has been speculation that the two sides are close to agreement.

The DUP is refusing to re-enter devolved government at Stormont until unionist concerns over the protocol are addressed.

This has resulted in a year of political paralysis in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the region has been in “limbo for too long”.

Speaking as teachers and health workers took part in strike action, Ms O’Neill said she wants to see the protocol talks resolved and Stormont resurrected swiftly.

Ms O’Neill, who is poised to become First Minister when Stormont returns, met with business representatives in Belfast on Tuesday.

She said they share her desire for a resolution to the protocol talks.

“They very much, like ourselves, hope to see a resolution be arrived at very quickly, I think the time for doing a deal is now and we want to see the restoration of the (Stormont) Executive in the aftermath of that,” she told reporters.

“Today’s public sector strikes show and demonstrate again that we need to have a local functioning Executive because we need to stand firm against the austerity agenda of the Tories and how that is impacting on people’s lives here.”

Asked if she was concerned about a potential stumbling block in the negotiations, Ms O’Neill said: “I want to see a resolution sooner rather than later, I think that now is the time for that to be done. We have been in this limbo period for far too long.”

Ms O’Neill added: “This has always been an issue between the UK and EU side, they’re the two negotiating partners, it’s for them to reach an agreement.

“We have made our view very clear. We know that we need to maintain the protocol and its protections, particularly for the all-island economy, protection of the Good Friday Agreement but, alongside that, we’re very relaxed and want to see those things that are working maintained, the things that need to be smoothed out, that’s also what should be achieved in these discussions.”

