Public sector workers could see 3.5% pay rise after departmental submissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Public sector workers could see 3.5% pay rise after departmental submissions

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 7.00pm Updated: February 21 2023, 7.32pm
Teachers and a host of other public sector workers could see a 3.5% pay bump next year (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Teachers and a host of other public sector workers could see a 3.5% pay bump next year (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

More than one million public sector workers, including police officers and NHS staff, could be in line for a 3.5% pay rise following submissions by UK Government departments to the pay review process.

A host of Whitehall departments announced on Tuesday what level of pay rise would be affordable for 2023/24, with 3.5% the favoured increase for most.

Only the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), when giving its submission for those working in the prison service, differed by saying it would not provide a base figure, instead submitting proposals for wages depending on pay band.

The submissions pave the way for police, teachers, NHS workers, doctors and dentists, as well as those working in the judiciary, to receive a 3.5% pay bump in the next financial year.

The UK Government’s evidence will now be reviewed by the independent pay bodies, which will make formal recommendations to ministers.

Industrial strikes
Doctors are among those for whom the Department for Health said it could afford a pay rise (Hannah McKay/PA)

But with inflation as high as 10% according to some metrics, the wage increase would still amount to a real-terms cut as the UK battles a cost-of-living crisis.

The submissions follow a wave of industrial action across the public sector, with nurses, teachers and border force officials on strike in recent weeks.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said “funding is available for pay awards up to 3.5%”, with the same amount deemed affordable for dentists and doctors.

The NHS Pay Review Body is responsible for making recommendations on the pay of more than one million NHS staff paid under the Agenda for Change contract, with a separate body for doctors, dentists and very senior managers.

British Dental Association chair Eddie Crouch said: “This service is haemorrhaging talent by the day, and, with inflation soaring, a miserly 3.5% pay rise will clearly take its toll.

“The government’s blind pursuit of affordability risks undermining the very sustainability of NHS dentistry in this country.”

For teachers, the Department for Education (DfE) said more than the 3.5% budgeted for could be available in some schools depending on energy prices.

Schools and other public sector institutions have been dealing with rising energy bills since the lifting of Covid lockdown restrictions and the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

The DfE, in its submission to the School Teachers’ Review Body, said: “The department’s view is that an award of 3.5% (3% awards for experienced teachers, plus awards to raise starting salaries to £30,000) will be manageable within schools’ budgets next year, on average, following the additional funding provided at autumn statement.”

Clegg visit to Cookham Wood Young Offenders Institution
The Ministry of Justice said it would not set a flat rate for a pay rise among prison workers (Peter Macdiarmid/PA)

But it added: “Different energy scenarios mean that more headroom could be available than the 3.5% currently estimated.

“This could allow for additional investment in areas which benefit pupils, including, for example, a higher pay award.”

The Home Office, in its submission for police, has asked the pay review body to determine how any recommended pay rise should be applied across the ranks, including chief officers.

According to the MoJ, paying those working in the judiciary a 3.5% pay rise would cost £23 million based on 2022/23 pay roll costs.

Declining to set a base rate rise for all those working in prisons, department officials outlined a more piecemeal approach to pay in the sector.

The MoJ’s Submission to the Prison Service Pay Review Body said: “Using a flat-rate cash approach at each band, rather than the basic percentage uplift, represents an opportunity to provide a higher award in percentage terms for those lower down the pay scale, allowing us to target lower earners without raising the costs for all staff.”

The department said it would “target our lower paid staff” working in prisons with pay rises, with £70 million invested in upping remuneration of those on the bottom pay rungs.

The lowest paid would see a “cash increase of £2,000”, under the MoJ’s submission, while Band 3 prison officers would receive a £1,015 increase, amounting to a 4% increase “regardless of where they sit in the pay range”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
13
5
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2

More from The Courier

Teachers and a host of other public sector workers could see a 3.5% pay bump next year (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
Storm Otto Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week
Chloe Ballantine . was a double winner at the Scottish Make-up Awards. Image: Chloe Ballantine.
Tayside businesses scoop top prizes at Scottish Make-up Awards
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week…
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
'Council tax in Dundee need only rise by 1%' claim Liberal Democrat councillors. Image: Creative/DC Thomson.
'Keep council tax rise to 1%' say Dundee Liberal Democrats in challenge to SNP's…
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
Dunfermline have taken points from seven of the eight matches they have trailed in. Images: Craig Brown.
Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back
Cute baby goats in coats at Lunan Bay Farm.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist

Editor's Picks

Most Commented