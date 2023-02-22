More than half of students have skipped meal due to lack of cash, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than half of students have skipped meal due to lack of cash, study finds

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 12.02am
More than a third of respondents worried about money all the time (Chris Radburn/PA)
More than half of students in Scotland have skipped a meal due to lack of money, new research has indicated.

A total of 52% of the more than 5,000 college and university students and apprentices responding to an NUS Scotland survey said they had missed a meal for this reason.

More than two-fifths, 42%, said they had gone without heating through money struggles.

The union surveyed 5,306 students and apprentices across Scotland online in November for their latest cost of survival report, published on Wednesday.

More than a third (37%) said they worried about money all the time while another third (33%) said they did so frequently.

Some two-thirds (66%) believe this has affected their mental health.

The most common source for additional financial support was loans from family and friends, at 41%, but about one in 10 (11%) said they used a food bank, a rise from 8% in January 2022.

More than a third (37%) of respondents have considered dropping out for financial reasons.

The most common reason is not having enough money in their loan or bursary (34%) but the cost of living was cited by just under one in five considering dropping out (19%).

The survey also found 35% have been unable to pay their rent in full while 45% could not pay an energy bill, 21% have missed a class due to travel costs and a 7% missed a placement.

About one in 10 (11%) students did not find somewhere to live until after classes began in September 2022 while a further 2% said they still had not found anywhere.

NUS Scotland said in most cases the students struggling the worst were from widening-access backgrounds, including estranged, disabled and care-experienced students, as well as students who are carers and come from low-income households.

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall said: “These figures should be deeply troubling for the Scottish Government.

“It is a shocking indictment of their governance that over half of all students have skipped meals because they could not afford to eat.

“If more is not done to support students through the cost-of-living crisis, we risk all but the richest people being unable to access education.”

She called on the Scottish Government to take action, including increasing grants and bursaries, halving bus and rail fares for all students and freezing student rent.

Higher and Further Education Minister Jamie Hepburn said the Scottish Government was taking “every step we can to help students through the cost of living crisis”.

He added: “We remain absolutely committed to free higher education for eligible Scots domiciled students – based on the ability to learn, not the ability to pay. Free tuition helps ensure that students studying in Scotland already have the lowest student debt levels in the UK.

“We are also committed to introducing a range of reforms to student support – which includes a commitment to providing financial help equivalent to the living wage, including for estranged students.

“The Scottish Government is also in the process of carrying out reviews on the supply and affordability of both student accommodation and public transport. We will provide an update on these and steps we could consider taking once these reports come to a conclusion.”

