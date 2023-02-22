Campaigners call for ‘less foot-dragging’ from business on deposit return scheme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Environmental campaigners are demanding “fewer excuses and less foot-dragging” from businesses ahead of the introduction of Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS).

The Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland (APRS) said countries such as Latvia and Slovakia – which introduced similar schemes during the Covid pandemic – could show how the initiative could be a success in Scotland.

The APRS also wants pressure to be put on England – where deposit return is not due to come in until 2025 – to act quicker, and to bring its proposals in line with Scotland’s by including glass bottles.

Director Dr Kat Jones said: “Anyone who’s been somewhere that uses deposits can immediately see the benefits it brings in terms of litter reduction.

“We need fewer excuses and less foot-dragging from industry, and more learning from international examples of how to make a success of it.”

Her comments came as Liberal Democrat climate spokesperson Liam McArthur revealed he will vote for the deposit return scheme, which is due to come into force on August 16, to be paused.

Speaking ahead of a debate in the Scottish Parliament, Mr McArthur said: “Businesses cannot be expected to sign up for something which puts haste before detail.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur said he would be voting for the scheme to be paused (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Lib Dem MSP told how his party was the first at Holyrood to call for deposit return, and had “consistently urged the Scottish Government to learn from successful schemes elsewhere in Europe”.

But Mr McArthur added that a “key part” of making such a scheme a success was “working in tandem with businesses”, and that there is “still a crucial lack of clarity about how the scheme will work in practice”.

The Tories have already insisted that the Scottish Government’s “shambolic deposit return scheme is not fit for purpose”, citing concerns from businesses that it will make many firms unviable and cost thousands of jobs.

But Dr Jones, speaking ahead of a Holyrood debate on Wednesday, said other countries could show Scotland how it is done.

Slovakia, which has a population size similar to that of Scotland, introduced deposits in January 2022, with the scheme collecting 70% of cans and bottles sold in its first year, ahead of the 60% return rate targeted.

As a result more than 820 million containers have been returned in the first 12 months of the initiative.

Meanwhile Latvia has seen more than 250 million cans and bottles returned in the first year of its scheme, which was launched in February last year.

Scottish Gov is debating deposit return in Parliament this Wednesday. We are everyone who supports this scheme to email their MSPs, asking them to attend this debate and advocate for this vital scheme. (5/6) — APRS (@APRScotland) February 20, 2023

Data suggests 93% of the country’s 1.9 million people return items on a regular basis, with a return rate of between 83% and 85% achieved – with the success of the scheme meaning it is now being expanded.

Dr Jones said: “Both Latvia and Slovakia launched their schemes during the Covid pandemic, and this new data shows how well deposits work in these two countries, just as they do in almost 50 jurisdictions worldwide.”

Scotland is proposing to introduce a 20p deposit on drinks sold in cans and in PET plastic and glass bottles – with this money returned to shoppers when they bring the empty containers back for recycling.

Dr Jones added: “More and more countries are introducing plans for deposit return every year. Having this scheme is becoming the norm across Europe, rather than the exception.

“The pressure really should now be on England to bring their system in line with Scotland and Wales by including glass, and bringing in deposits as soon as possible.”

Miks Sturitis, chief executive of the Latvian DRS scheme administrator, said: “In a first year of deposit system operation we collected more than 250 million deposit containers – metal cans, PET bottles and glass bottles – both recyclable and refillable.

“Already in the first year collection rates attained were higher than those reached before the deposit system came in.

“It was a completely new habit to introduce for Latvian society and according to the survey made in October 2022, 93% of Latvian households are using the deposit system. Our current return rate is about 83%-85% and we aim to reach 88% by the end of this year.”

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said: “Scotland’s deposit return scheme goes live on August 16 this year and will make producers responsible for recycling the bottles and cans they put on the market.

“As this research shows, similar schemes are common in other European countries and have been shown to be very effective in improving recycling rates and tackling littering.

“The regulations that established Scotland’s deposit return scheme were based on these schemes and passed with cross-party support in 2020.

“We understand that this is a big change, especially for smaller businesses, and Scottish ministers continue to work with affected businesses to address outstanding concerns and ensure the scheme launches successfully.

“This week, Circularity Scotland announced a £22 million package of cash flow support to help give drinks producers the clarity and confidence they need to be part of the scheme.

“I will continue to listen to the concerns of businesses to ensure a pragmatic approach to implementation.”