Cabaret which began in Kyiv bunker comes to London for invasion anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Cabaret which began in Kyiv bunker comes to London for invasion anniversary

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 12.04am
Sam Kyslyi (Lidia Crisafulli/PA))
Sam Kyslyi (Lidia Crisafulli/PA))

A “real wartime cabaret” which originated in a bunker in Kyiv is to be performed in London to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine.

Bunker Cabaret combines music, poetry and dance, and has been performed in places including Cornwall, and Leipzig and Berlin in Germany.

The next stop is Somerset House on Friday and Saturday, with the aim to highlight the resilience of Ukrainian artists one year after Russia invaded their country on February 24 2022.

Man putting his hand up in the air
Peter Cant is the director of Bunker Cabaret (Steve Tanner/PA)

“It’s a very particular event that we’re revisiting – the material is about the beginning, as well as what’s happened since and the struggles for each artist about what you say at this time,” director Peter Cant, 36, told the PA news agency.

“You can go online and find all the information about what happened in Mariupol, Bucha, Irpin, if you want to educate yourselves about the nature of the genocide that’s taking place.

“So what do we as artists have a responsibility to say? What are we going to offer to allow audiences another way in? We have the chance to share something that isn’t being shared.”

Mr Cant is one of the founders of Hooligan Art Community – an independent theatre company which began in Kyiv in 2019 – which wrote and stars in Bunker Cabaret.

Group of people posing
Members of Hooligan Art community performing (Lidia Crisafulli/PA)

Fellow founders of the company, which was separated after the invasion, include Mirra Zhuchkova, 25, Sam Kyslyi, 28, and Danylo Shramenko, 26.

Mr Kyslyi and Mr Shramenko, who were unable to leave Ukraine due to a wartime law, sparked the idea for the show through recording short films in a bunker in Kyiv – during rocket attacks – of themselves performing songs, satire and sketches.

These were sent to the rest of the team who were living in Germany as a means of allowing the group to feel as though they were still together.

Man lying on the floor, which has lights on it
Sam Kyslyi spoke to the PA news agency about the idea behind Bunker Cabaret (Lidia Crisafulli/PA)

“The first impulse to make the show came to us when we were separated. We had this strong wish to be united again,” Mr Kyslyi told PA.

“The material we made in the bunker acted as kind of this bridge which we created between us and we felt that somehow we are kind of coming together.”

Mr Cant added: “Once we found out that we could get permission for the male members of the company to get out of Ukraine thanks to the Ministry of Culture in Ukraine, we knew we had to take all that work they had been doing and put that on stage and build a show around it, so from the bunker came the cabaret.”

Ms Zhuchkova spoke about February 24 of last year and the “different” feelings among the company.

Woman looking at a laptop screen and lying on the floor
Mirra Zhuchkova said she felt conflicted about leaving Ukraine when the full-scale invasion began (Steve Tanne/PAr)

“I feel like everyone from our company has different experiences about what they were feeling on the day of the invasion”, she told PA.

“I had plans to go to Germany in May before the war happened and it’s interesting because when the full invasion started, I didn’t want to leave Ukraine and my city because I wanted to protect my city.

“When I had to leave Ukraine, I immediately turned to creating performances.”

The group was reunited at the end of August 2022 in the UK.

“When we were together again, it was a big thing – we are doing something in crazy, extreme circumstances, but at the same time we cannot stop doing it, we have to do it to spread the message about the war,” Mr Kyslyi said.

“I feel like if audiences come, what they’re really seeing is a real wartime cabaret. We have somehow the duty to express the crisis of being an artist, that’s the crisis of being in the war right now.”

Woman with a guitar and man sitting under a table
(from left to right) Sam Kyslyi and Mirra Zhuchkova (Steve Tanner/PA)

The UK tour of Bunker Cabaret takes place as part of the UK/Ukraine Season of Culture, designed by the British Council and the Ukrainian Institute, with additional funding from the Paul Hamlyn Foundation.

Claire De Braekeleer, UK/Ukraine season director, British Council, said: “The British Council and the Ukrainian Institute are proud to jointly support Bunker Cabaret.

“This production – both the collaborative way it was made in the hardest circumstances, and the themes of shared humanity it addresses – embody the spirit of the UK/Ukraine Season.”

The UK tour has been co-produced by Hooligan Art Community and Mahogany Opera in collaboration with Andrea Ferran and imPOSSIBLE Producing.

The group are currently displaced from their base in Ukraine and looking for places which can provide the group with interesting spaces to be in creative residency in the longer term.

Tickets for Bunker Cabaret can be booked here: https://www.mahoganyopera.co.uk/

More information about Hooligan Art Community can be found here: http://www.hooliganart.org/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
16
5
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
10

More from The Courier

The Ford Tourneo Grand Connect. Image: Ford.
Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reason for overlooking Zach Robinson after Kwame Thomas injury…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR003994, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Perth High School pics of strike action at the school gates. Picture shows; teachers strike at Perth High School. Thursday 8th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers
Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could…
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize 'Harley Davidson' e-scooter in Perth city centre
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he 'deserves prison'
Bill Rennie at the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis'
2
Jim Leishman and the Dunfermline bench celebrate. Image: DC Thomson.
The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988
Carnoustie Brownies Dundonian - Girl Guides G132 1996-10-22 Carnoustie Brownies (C) DCT
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Courier Country

Editor's Picks

Most Commented