Coalition of health and fitness bodies call for greater energy support

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 9.02am
A coalition of more than 200 groups from the health, sport, fitness and leisure sectors have warned grassroots facilities and clubs are facing the ‘final straw’ without greater support amid the ongoing energy crisis (Danny Lawson/PA)
A coalition of more than 200 groups from the health, sport, fitness and leisure sectors have warned grassroots facilities and clubs are facing the “final straw” without greater support amid the ongoing energy crisis.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the signatories write that thousands of facilities and clubs are at risk of permanent closure or reduced services once energy-costs relief for the UK’s swimming pools, leisure centres, community facilities and gyms ends at the end of March.

Citing data from industry not-for-profit ukactive, the coalition says 31% of council areas in England are at risk of losing or seeing reduced services at their local leisure centre, with around 350 facilities nationally already having seen service restrictions or temporary and permanent closures since October 2022.

The letter states: “We are writing with an urgent plea for you to think again, and provide the necessary support to the sport, recreation, and physical activity sector during the ongoing energy crisis.

“The failure to do so will lead to an escalation of service reductions and closures at swimming pools, gyms, leisure centres, community facilities and clubs across the UK, impacting people of all ages and backgrounds.

“The failure to identify bespoke support for the sector (and schools operating sports facilities) as part of the Energy Bills Discount Scheme will be the final straw for many facilities and services – especially swimming pools.

“Despite a positive local government settlement, the district and unitary councils responsible for leisure services have little flexibility in their finances to provide the support that is needed by the sector, given rising pressures across statutory services.

“While the existing relief was welcomed, the end of support in April represents a cliff-edge for these vital but energy-intensive services.”

Last month, the Government announced a new 12-month energy support package in which non-domestic customers – including businesses, charities and schools, but excluding leisure centres and swimming pools – would get up to £6.97 taken off their energy bills for every megawatt hour (MWh) of gas they use.

Electricity bills will also be discounted by up to £19.61 per MWh.

It will deliver billions of pounds of support to companies over the 12 months from the start of April, however it is considerably less generous than the support they currently get.

People exercise in the gym at Clissold Leisure Centre, north London
In their letter, the coalition calls on the Government to “reclassify swimming pools as energy intensive as part of the Energy Bills Discount Scheme so they have access to the higher level of discount”.

It also urges the Government to “set out tangible support it will provide to the wider sector… to help navigate the energy crisis across 2023 so that service restrictions and facility closures can be minimised”.

The letter says: “You have the opportunity to be the first Prime Minister to leverage the role of physical activity for the national good and drive improvements in our national health, reduce the burden on the NHS, and boost economic growth through a happier, healthier workforce.

“However, the current approach will inevitably result in the managed decline of parts of the grassroots sport, recreation, and physical activity infrastructure in this country, with incredibly damaging consequences for our national health and prosperity.

“We implore you to act with urgency to address this.”

Signatories to the letter range from major health bodies and sports’ national governing bodies to the nation’s biggest fitness and leisure groups, along with athletes including former swimmer Rebecca Adlington.

