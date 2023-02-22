Blair and Hague unite in push for new ‘digital IDs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blair and Hague unite in push for new ‘digital IDs’

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 9.24am
Former prime minister Tony Blair (PA)
Former prime minister Tony Blair (PA)

Every citizen should be issued with a “digital ID” as part of a “fundamental reshaping of the state around technology”, Sir Tony Blair and Lord Hague have urged.

The former political rivals said the challenge of adapting to the new technological revolution meant putting party differences to one side.

Their plan would involve a new ID incorporating details such as a passport, driving licence, tax records, qualifications and right to work status which could be stored on a mobile phone.

In a joint article for The Times they said: “Politics must change radically because the world is changing radically.

“We are living through a 21st-century technology revolution as huge in its implications as the 19th-century Industrial Revolution.”

They warned that politicians were in danger of conducting a “20th century fight at the margins of tax and spending policy” rather than grappling with the fundamental shifts required in the new era.

“We both believe the challenge is so urgent, the danger of falling behind so great and the opportunities so exciting that a new sense of national purpose across political dividing lines is needed,” the former Labour and Tory leaders said.

Queen Speech Leaders
Sir Tony Blair and Lord Hague during their time as prime minister and leader of the opposition (PA)

The pair suggested a shake-up of Whitehall “including digital ID for every citizen, a national health infrastructure that uses data to improve care and keep costs down, and sovereign AI systems backed by supercomputing capabilities”.

The Times reported that the pair’s plan, published in a report with more than 40 recommendations, included:

Limiting the Treasury’s power to manage science and technology investment.

Appointing “executive ministers” from  outside Parliament to rewire Whitehall’s approach to science and technology.

Using AI to help teachers in schools and provide personalised support to pupils at home.

Offering tax breaks to stimulate pension fund investment in UK start-ups.

On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Sir Tony – who pushed to introduce ID cards as prime minister – said technology would overcome many people’s concerns about online dangers.

“If you look at the biometric technology that allows you to do digital ID today, it can overcome many of these problems,” he said.

“The world is moving in that direction, countries as small as Estonia and as large as India are moving in that direction or have moved in that direction.”

He added: “Here’s our problem: We’re spending a lot, we’re heavily taxed, and the outcomes are poor.

“So the question is what changes that situation? So if you take, for example, the ambition we have on climate, there is no way we can meet that ambition without changing planning. There’s literally no way we can do it.

“And a lot of these things, they’re not airy-fairy, they’re actually about people’s lives. People already live their lives digitally. The question is whether government and politics can catch up with that reality.”

