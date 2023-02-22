Johnny Mercer says Defence Secretary’s underfunding comments ‘not credible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Johnny Mercer says Defence Secretary’s underfunding comments ‘not credible’

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 9.58am Updated: February 22 2023, 10.47am
Veterans’ affairs minister Johnny Mercer defended recent defence settlements (Joe Giddens/PA)
Veterans' affairs minister Johnny Mercer defended recent defence settlements (Joe Giddens/PA)

The veterans’ minister has risked reigniting a dispute with the Defence Secretary by arguing it was “not credible” to say Britain’s armed forces had been “hollowed out”.

Johnny Mercer, asked about Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s recent comments on defence funding, said he did not “buy into the narrative of running down defence” as he praised the size of defence settlements in recent years.

He suggested the Cabinet minister had been “advocating for” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the lead-up to the Budget on March 15 with recent pronouncements.

It follows comments the former Scots Guard made suggesting the UK’s military had been under-resourced.

During a debate last month in the Commons, Mr Wallace said he was “happy to say that we have been hollowed out and underfunded”.

Only days later, he told a joint UK-Australia press conference in Portsmouth that a “growing proportion” of Government spending would need to go towards keeping the country safe, in a message that was read as being directed at Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the Budget.

It comes against a backdrop of UK efforts to support Ukraine in pushing back invading Russian troops and rising global tensions with China.

Reports have suggested Mr Mercer, a former commando captain, had taken umbrage with the Defence Secretary’s remarks in Parliament, apparently telling a Coalition for Global Prosperity event they were “patently not true”.

The Cabinet Office minister, asked about his reported past criticism of Mr Wallace’s stance, told LBC: “Ben is engaged in a lobbying effort for his department, as you would expect him to be.

“The facts are that when I came into politics, defence spending was around £38 billion per year — it is just shy of £50 billion a year now.

Ben Wallace visit to Harland & Wolff shipyard
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has argued for the military budget to grow (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It is obviously not credible to say that the money has been taken out of defence.”

Pressed on Mr Wallace’s handling of the MoD funding debate, Mr Mercer added: “I think he is advocating for his department when a spend is coming up.

“But when this Prime Minister was chancellor only 18 months ago, he gave the biggest settlement to defence since the end of the Cold War.

“So it is then not credible to go forward and say that we haven’t put money into defence.

“I think we have, I think our MoD and military is in terrific shape. There is lots to be positive about, so I’m afraid I don’t really buy into the narrative of running down defence.”

The comments come ahead of an update to the Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy, which is expected in the coming weeks.

Published in 2021, the integrated review announced a foreign policy “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific in recognition of China’s growing influence in the region.

The MoD has been approached for comment.

