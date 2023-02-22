Minister defends vow to claw back money from councils to protect teacher numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister defends vow to claw back money from councils to protect teacher numbers

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 11.16am
Shirley-Anne Somerville defended her approach to protecting teacher numbers (PA)
Shirley-Anne Somerville defended her approach to protecting teacher numbers (PA)

There is no alternative to protect teacher numbers other than threatening to claw back money from councils if it is used elsewhere, the Education Secretary has said.

Shirley-Anne Somerville defended her approach to teacher numbers, after a Labour MSP said the funding situation is in “chaos”.

Ms Somerville said money given to councils to maintain teacher numbers must not be spent elsewhere.

Speaking to Holyrood’s Education Committee, she also said money for a new pay offer for teachers to try and resolve the industrial dispute will be found from the education budget over the next financial year.

Labour’s Michael Marra said: “This is chaos in councils.

“We can have a discussion about whether that’s a good thing or not, about teacher numbers.

“Where they’re left is having to make massive cuts in other parts.”

Shirley-Anne Somerville
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville was pressed on education funding by opposition MSPs (PA)

He said Dundee is about to cut Big Noise Douglas, a music programme for disadvantaged children.

Ms Somerville said: “If we didn’t come in as a Government and do something that protects teacher numbers I have a funny feeling that opposition parties would be jumping up and down.

“Indeed they were at First Minister’s Questions.”

She said the Government has tried hard to reach an agreement with local authorities on the issue.

The minister continued: “There’s no other alternative that I have in front of me or has been presented to me that would have protected teacher numbers.”

There was a bad-tempered exchange between the minister and Conservative Stephen Kerr as he pressed her on where money for the new pay offer had come from.

Unions rejected the offer earlier this month and more industrial action is expected.

Scottish Politics Holyrood Covid 19 Scottish Parliament
Stephen Kerr said the situation is ‘deeply concerning’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Mr Kerr said: “This is deeply concerning.

“What you’re telling us in the final moments of this budget process is that you’re going to cut other education and skills programmes to the tune of £110 million.

“And we don’t know what the detail of that is and you don’t know either.”

Ms Somerville responded: “With the greatest of respect Mr Kerr, for the entirety of this teachers’ pay dispute, I have said that if the money is increased it will have to come from somewhere.

“So I genuinely don’t know how this is a surprise to you.”

Asked for more detail on where the money will come from, she said: “We will have to work through that in-year.”

