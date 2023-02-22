More reassurances needed as people lose faith in state pension age, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

More reassurances needed as people lose faith in state pension age, MPs told

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 12.08pm Updated: February 22 2023, 12.15pm
People taking part in a demonstration in Glasgow calling for an end to state pension inequality (Lewis McKenzie/PA)
People taking part in a demonstration in Glasgow calling for an end to state pension inequality (Lewis McKenzie/PA)

More should be done to give people reassurances over the age at which they can expect to retire, a committee of MPs has heard.

Sally West, policy manager at Age UK, highlighted people’s perceptions that the “goal posts” would be moved in relation to their state pension age.

She told the Work and Pensions Committee that changes to women’s state pensions had affected confidence.

Ms West said that more support should be given to people approaching state pension age.

She said people should be “notified” and “told individually” by the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions), and also that regular checks should be made to ensure that people have “received those communications and understood it”.

She said: “There’s more that could be done to be telling people on a regular basis not just the bad news that the state pension is going up but also confirming… you can be confident that your state pension age is this age, this is how you can get your state pension forecast.

“Certainly of the interviews we carried out of people in their 50s and 60s, they didn’t have much understanding of the state pension, partly because they were too worried to find out, because they didn’t think there was anything they could do about it and they didn’t know much about it.

“They all thought state pension age was somewhere in the region of 66 but they didn’t know precisely. And there was a lot of mistrust in government and more generally.

“They thought, what’s the point, the Government’s probably going to move the goal posts again.

“And I think that’s one thing that the changes in women’s state pensions has done, is to give people less confidence that what they expected to be there when they got to state pension age is going to be there.

“So I think there’s quite a job to be done in terms of reassurance and telling people, don’t worry, we have a policy, we’re not going to be changing this. This is when you can expect to retire.”

There has recently been speculation about an announcement on the state pension age in the March Budget.

A phased increase in state pension age from 66 to 67 by 2028, and eventually 68, is already planned, but there have been suggestions the increase to 68 could be brought forward.

The DWP said in January that no decision had been taken on changes to the state pension age. A review is currently considering whether the rules around state pension age remain appropriate.

John Cridland, who previously carried out a review into state pension age, also gave evidence to the committee.

He said that he had not been actively involved in the debate since: “But as I understand what’s happened since, whereas in the 100 years up to around 2012-2014, we were seeing increases of the order of three years’ longevity per decade, in the last decade it’s more been in the order of half a year per decade.”

He added: “I think we’re still in this position that we know the pace of increase is slowing, but, the reasons, we don’t yet have enough evidence.”

He said: “I felt that there was a limit to how far one could bring forward a pension increase, an age increase, to 68, and I could not in good conscience recommend doing that before 2037-39, which was earlier than the previous policy position of (2044-46), because that had been overtaken by longevity increases, but for all the reasons said… I felt that’s as far as I could go.”

Mr Cridland also added: “I think we need to redesign job roles, such that people can continue making a contribution, whether in paid work, caring, or voluntary activity.”

Government Actuary Martin Clarke told the hearing: “A lot of studies have looked at disparities between different sectors of the population and different experiences in terms of improvements and there is evidence that a gap is widening between those areas of the population who are more affluent and those who are more socially deprived.”

He added: “The population of pensioners is continuing to grow in relation to the working-age population and the chances of reaching state pension age are continuing to increase and the expectation continues to increase that you will spend longer above state pension age.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
3
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
4
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
18
5
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
6
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee. Image: MSIP.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
7
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’
9
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
10
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda

More from The Courier

This beautiful lodge house is near the coast in Kirkcaldy. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best stone houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife
One of the bikes stolen in Kirkcaldy. Image: Talking Tandems
Thieves steal tandem bikes worth £5k from blind Fife woman
George Stewart of Scone who has died aged 103. He is pictured in 2021 with a letter and a set of coins he received as part of the annual Royal Maundy Service .
George Stewart of Scone: Military Cross winner, champion skier and tennis player dies aged…
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Environmental artist Rob Mulholland with Audrey Gavigan and Geoff Hardman-Carter from St Fillans in Bloom; and Still in Loch Earn before it was removed. Image: Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association.
Iconic Mirror Man 'Still' set to return to Loch Earn after five-year absence
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander says Dundonians 'can't be taken for fools' as Lib Dems table 1%…
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented