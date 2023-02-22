£500,000 of cash from offenders to be used to help support crime victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£500,000 of cash from offenders to be used to help support crime victims

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 12.45pm
Seven groups will share in the £500,000 funding boost from the Victim Surcharge Fund (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Seven groups will share in the £500,000 funding boost from the Victim Surcharge Fund (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Cash from offenders will be used to provide “life-changing support” to victims of crime, some of whom are struggling as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, a charity has said.

Victim Support Scotland (VSS) is one of seven groups who will share in a £500,000 funding boost from the Victim Surcharge Fund.

Set up by the Scottish Government in 2019, the scheme distributes money taken from additional penalties imposed on offenders who receive a fine in court, sharing this cash with organisations working to support people affected by crime.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the cash would help victims of crime with support ‘when they need it most’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The latest funding round will see £440,000 go to VSS, with chief executive Kate Wallace saying this would help the organisation continue to provide “vital and life-changing support to people affected by crime and who have no other means of financial support”.

Ms Wallace said: “The cost-of-living crisis has meant that more people affected by crime are struggling to make ends meet.

“Funding from the Victim Surcharge Fund allows VSS to provide essential items such as food vouchers, property repairs, alarms and funeral costs, thereby meeting the needs of vulnerable victims immediately following a crime.”

Since April 2020, VSS has provided £903,000 worth of goods and support to some 3,143 people, with this work funded in part by the Victim Surcharge Fund.

Speaking about the scheme, Ms Wallace said: “We accept applications directly from people affected by crime and have received referrals from over 200 support organisations.”

Her comments came as Justice Secretary Keith Brown insisted it was “absolutely right that criminals should pay towards helping victims of crime as they recover from their experience”.

Other organisations receiving cash from the scheme in this round include Edinburgh Women’s Aid, Dumbarton District Women’s Aid and the group Survivors of Human Trafficking in Scotland.

According to the Scottish Government, cash from the fund has already helped more than 1,200 people affected by crime, with over £900,000 already awarded.

The latest funding is the third round of cash from the fund, with Mr Brown adding it will “help people impacted by crime to access support when they need it most”.

