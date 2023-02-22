Teacher strikes could be paused if ‘substantive progress’ made in pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Teacher strikes could be paused if ‘substantive progress’ made in pay dispute

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 3.30pm Updated: February 22 2023, 5.00pm
Kevin Courtney and Mary Bousted said they are ready to begin negotiations (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kevin Courtney and Mary Bousted said they are ready to begin negotiations (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Teacher strikes planned for next week could be paused if “real progress” can be made in negotiations over pay, the National Education Union (NEU) has said.

The teaching union said it was “prepared to recommend a pause to strikes next week” to its national executive committee on Saturday in a “sign of goodwill”, but only if a “serious proposal” is made to end the dispute.

It comes after Education Secretary Gillian Keegan wrote to teaching unions inviting them to “formal talks on pay, conditions and reform” on the condition that next week’s strike action in England and Wales is cancelled.

Downing Street said the offer of talks with the NEU would be put in jeopardy if planned walkouts by teachers were not called off.

Regional walkouts by NEU members are planned for February 28, March 1 and March 2, with national strike action across England and Wales planned for March 15 and March 16.

In a written statement to the Government on Wednesday, the NEU said: “We welcome the commitment to substantive and formal talks to resolve the dispute – which is fundamentally about pay and funding this year.

“In a sign of goodwill, if substantive progress can be made, we are prepared to recommend a pause to strikes next week to our National Executive Committee this Saturday.”

Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint NEU general secretaries, have called on ministers to drop preconditions to talks and “begin serious negotiations”.

Dr Bousted and Mr Courtney said: “We are ready to begin negotiations now. We are prepared to negotiate every day, and throughout the weekend, to make progress.

“But the Government is not willing to begin negotiations until the NEU agrees, prior to the commencement of negotiations, to pause its action next week.

“It seems incredible to us that ministers are intent on putting this obstacle in the way of substantial negotiations.”

They added: “We reiterate – we are ready to negotiate. We are prepared, should the negotiations make real progress, to pause next week’s strikes.

“But the Government has to show good faith. We ask ministers to drop its preconditions and to begin serious negotiations.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re obviously disappointed given, I think, the NEU and many other unions have wanted to talk about pay and have wanted to have these discussions for some time.

“We are inviting them to have those discussions, so it is obviously regrettable they are not choosing to pause strike action.

“The discussions and the talks are on the basis that they do stop strike action – there will be no talks, obviously, if they do not take that step.”

On Wednesday, an NEU spokesperson said: “If the Government comes forward with a serious proposal to end the dispute ahead of Saturday and we consider it compelling enough, then we will put it to our national executive this Saturday with the recommendation to pause forthcoming strike action in order to discuss it further.

“As things stand, however, no such offer has been made and the strikes remain in place.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “This is a ludicrous situation, created by the Government. With every move they show that they have no understanding of how to conduct good industrial relations.

“Gillian Keegan boasts that you don’t need to go on strike to talk to her, but it now seems that is exactly what you have to be doing.

“After a series of meaningless encounters, the secretary of state holds out a public olive branch with thorns attached that make it impossible to grab.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
3
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
6
An Angus exhibition is set to showcase the footballing heritage of the county. Supplied: Angus Council collections.
Forgotten images of football in Angus as exhibit celebrates Scotland’s national game
7
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
8
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre reopens after ‘technical fault’
9
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
10
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

More from The Courier

Players Cammy Kerr and Adam Legzdins chatting to some of the people benefitting from the Dinner at Dens project. Image: Mhiair Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee FC stars join locals for Dinner at Dens warm space project
Josh Mulligan earned praise from Dundee boss Gary Bowyer for his performance at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.
Dundee youngsters have to learn quickly says boss Gary Bowyer
A1 Car Wash's Imran Amin, known as Manny, with some of the donations. Image: Paul Reid
Generous Dundonians donate hundreds of items for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims
Franco Moroni outside the High Court in Dundee.
Hunter who fired fatal head shot had to be persuaded by victim to take…
Members of the Save our Rural Environment group at the field next to Coupar Angus.
Solar entrepreneur accused of showing ‘contempt’ towards Coupar Angus residents
Scone resident Linda Martin in woodland north of Highfield Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scone housing development 'heart breaking' for wildlife watchers
CR0041307 - Sheanne Mulholland Story - Dundee & Angus - Leng Medal competition which will see all the silver medal winners competing in the competition for the gold medal - Picture shows scenes from the event - gold medal winners Kate Mathieson (Harris Academy) and Matthew Jamieson (High School of Dundee) alongside Mr Andrew Thomson -- Counting House, Meadowside Reception, DC Thomson, Albert Square, Dundee - Wednesday 22nd February 2023 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee pupils Kate and Matthew become gold Leng Medal winners
St Johnstone's Charlie Gilmour. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour 'flying' on comeback trail and could play again for…
Kirkcaldy Galleries in 1939.
Kirkcaldy Galleries: From conception to award-winning art museum
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented