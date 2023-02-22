Minister challenged over contract awarded as part of deposit return scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister challenged over contract awarded as part of deposit return scheme

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 5.52pm
Circular economy minister Lorna Slater was quizzed during a debate at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)
Circular economy minister Lorna Slater was quizzed during a debate at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

Holyrood ministers have been accused of putting an American hedge fund ahead of small businesses in Scotland in a row over the forthcoming deposit return scheme (DRS).

Tory MSP Maurice Golden raised questions about the scheme’s administrator, Circularity Scotland Limited (CSL), saying it had awarded a contract for waste management collections to Biffa – which he said was owned by an American hedge fund.

Ministers had refused to extend the scope of Freedom of Information laws to Circularity Scotland, he said, with the Tory branding it a “dereliction of duty that raises questions about procurement practices and dodgy dealings”.

Regarding the contract awarded to Biffa, Mr Golden complained that no SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) in Scotland were invited to bid for the work.

He challenged Green circular economy minister Lorna Slater over this during a debate at Holyrood, with the Tory asking: “Will the minister consider releasing the details of that procurement and explain to SMEs in Scotland why an American hedge fund is more important than them when they face financial ruin as a result of that procurement process.”

Ms Slater said she was “very surprised” to hear a Tory MSP call for a “private enterprise” like Circularity Scotland to be subjected to Freedom of Information.

She also highlighted a £22 million package it announced this week to help address some of the concerns raised by small businesses about deposit return.

Scotland’s deposit return scheme comes into force from August 16 (Jonathan Pow/PA)

The scheme, which will see shoppers charged an additional 20p on every drink they buy in either a glass or plastic bottle or in a can, comes into force from August 16, with producers having until the end of February to sign up to the scheme – something they have to do if they wish to sell their products in Scotland.

Under the Scottish Government proposals, the 20p deposit on cans and bottles will be returned when customers take empty containers back, with Ms Slater saying it would increase recycling rates for such items to 90%.

While opponents at Holyrood and some businesses have urged the Government to push back the start date for the scheme, the minister insisted: “In the context of the current climate emergency, Scotland needs a deposit return scheme now.”

She stated: “It will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by four million tonnes over 25 years.

“It will reduce litter by a third, cutting the £46 million of public money – that’s local authority money – spent cleaning up litter every year.

“It will drive an increase in recycling rates from 50% to 90% of scheme materials.”

But Mr Golden told her that while “improving recycling and reducing litter are goals we all share”, the Government had left preparations for the scheme to “the last minute”.

As a result, he said: “The Scottish Government finds itself in the middle of an almighty mess of its own creation.”

Mr Golden continued: “Producers are being rushed to sign up to a scheme without having full details or costs. If they don’t sign, they can’t sell their products – it’s a lose-lose scenario.”

He called on ministers to establish an immediate review “to consider how we manage to launch this scheme successfully, with the deadline for producer registration to be extended”.

Ms Slater insisted she took “the concerns of small producers very, very seriously”, saying she had met with the sector last week, with further discussions planned for Thursday.

But Labour’s Colin Smyth told her: “We don’t just need the minister to meet producers, we need her to actually listen to the concerns and take more action.”

He added: “There remain a number of issues regarding the scheme as currently proposed that need to be changed.

“These are not concerns of big business lobbying, these are the concerns primarily of small businesses in my region and others simply trying to survive.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur also called for a review of the scheme, saying: “The fact is too many questions remain unanswered, too much uncertainty hangs over the operation of this scheme and there is too much at stake if the Government gets this wrong.

“So again I urge the Government to pause, commission an urgent independent review, and pave the way to making DRS a success here in Scotland as we have seen it be in countries around the world.”

