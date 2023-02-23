Audit Scotland warns NHS recruitment targets ‘unlikely to be met’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Audit Scotland warns NHS recruitment targets ‘unlikely to be met’

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 12.02am
Audit Scotland said ministers must be more transparent about the NHS Covid recovery plan (PA)
Audit Scotland said ministers must be more transparent about the NHS Covid recovery plan (PA)

Scotland’s key NHS recruitment targets are “unlikely to be met”, Audit Scotland warned as it urged ministers to be transparent about the Covid-19 recovery plan.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf’s NHS recovery strategy was given a “damning verdict” by political critics, and Audit Scotland’s report said it lacks “detailed actions” to allow progress to be accurately measured.

The recovery includes ambitious recruitment targets, including hiring 800 new GPs by 2027, but the report said that aim is “not on track” and poses a “risk” to the recovery of primary care.

The watchdog’s report said the GP workforce increased by just 113 between 2017 and 2022.

It was also noted that targets to recruit 1,000 additional mental health staff are “at risk” due to cuts of £65 million from primary care and £35 million from mental health services.

Scottish National Party leadership election
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the report highlights the ‘challenges and successes’ of the Covid recovery (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The report highlights concern as the care backlog continues to increase, with more people added to waiting lists than are being removed, while operations sit at 25% below pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Yousaf, who is currently bidding to replace First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the top job, said “record investment” has been delivered to combat the challenges facing the health service.

Scotland’s auditor general Stephen Boyle said: “NHS staff remain under severe pressure and the Scottish Government is facing tough choices.

“Money is tight but investment is needed in recovery. That means ministers have to prioritise which NHS aims can realistically be delivered. And they need to be more transparent about the progress they’re making.

“The Scottish Government has set out big challenges facing the NHS. But it also needs to clearly explain to the public what those challenges mean for the level of service they can expect, including waiting times.”

Sandesh Gulhane, the Scottish Conservative health spokesman and a GP, said the “scathing report” shows the scale of the NHS crisis.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 11, 2022
Conservative Sandesh Gulhane condemned the ‘lack of transparency’ on the NHS recovery plan (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

He said: “Not only is his (Mr Yousaf’s) flimsy NHS recovery plan inadequate, but there is trademark SNP lack of transparency about his strategy.

“That is leaving suffering patients and my burnt-out colleagues on the frontline in the dark about what progress – if any – is being made on reducing the huge treatment backlogs.

“The brutal reality is that Humza Yousaf is a record-breaking Health Secretary for all the wrong reasons – the worst one our NHS has ever had to endure.

“Yet astonishingly he now thinks he is a suitable candidate to be first minister.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Today’s report makes for a damning verdict of the failing NHS recovery plan and Humza Yousaf’s time as Health Secretary.

“Record waiting times are getting worse and worse and every corner of the health service is in trouble, and now we learn that the staff needed to ease the pressure aren’t going to arrive.”

Responding to the report, Mr Yousaf said it reaffirms the “challenges and successes” of the Covid-19 recovery.

He said: “We have never hidden the scale of the task and recovery will not take weeks or months, but years.

“That recovery, outlined in our £1 billion plan, is backed by record investment and has delivered real success, including the Covid-19 vaccination drive and a significant reduction in the number of two-year outpatients waits.

“We are determined to build on this and will report on progress annually, ensuring updates are as specific as practicable.”

