Conditions in social care not in position of strength for major reform – report

Working conditions and staff experience in the social care sector are not in a “position of strength” to launch major reform, a report has said.

The Alliance Scotland, a coalition of groups in the health and social care sector, commissioned the report ahead of the proposed introduction of the National Care Service (NCS).

Carried out by a group called Branch social research, the report also examined the introduction of a human rights agenda into the sector.

Following a series of interviews, the researchers said stress, burnout and staff turnover is increasing among student nurses and care workers.

They also highlighted outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s role in pushing the human rights agenda, saying other members of the Scottish Government Cabinet may not be as enthusiastic.

Barry Black, a postgraduate researcher at Glasgow University who was part of the Branch work, said: “The current Scottish Government signalling of their commitment to the incorporation of human rights legislation to Scots law is to be commended.

“However, the conclusions of our report warn that it may now be at risk.

“Many in the sector view that its success is linked to Nicola Sturgeon’s commitment to the plans.

“It is unknown whether her successor will view the rights agenda as a priority, as our research found that there is not full buy-in from the Cabinet.

“Our research concluded that the state of the health and social care sector, and its working conditions, is not a position of strength on which to launch serious structural reforms – like the National Care Service.”

🚨This Thursday at the ALLIANCE Scotland’s Digital Gathering, we launch the ‘Opportunity is Now’ report on human rights in health and social care. Find out more in the video, and sign up here ➡️ https://t.co/bTQfLhqvMb 🗓️ Thursday🕰️ 10:30am📍 Zoom pic.twitter.com/LsHnNLwp7D — Barry Black (@BarryBlackNE) February 20, 2023

Sara Redmond, chief officer of development at The Alliance Scotland, said: “This research offers a thorough investigation of the position and impact of the rights agenda in health and social care.

“The research makes clear that incorporation of human rights will have a significant positive impact on the sector and crucially disabled people, people with long-term conditions and their unpaid carers.

“However, we know that there is some way to go to ensure that implementation can happen effectively.

“At a time of change, the opportunity is now for the new first minister to seize and deliver transformational change for people in Scotland.”

Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart said: “The Scottish Government is committed to a new Human Rights Bill being introduced to Parliament during this parliamentary session and will formally consult on proposals this year.

“The Bill will give effect to a wide range of internationally recognised human rights – belonging to everyone in Scotland, within the limits of devolved competence, and strengthen domestic legal protections by making them enforceable in Scots law.

“Our plan for a National Care Service, which will be the biggest public service reform since devolution, focuses in on providing person-centred care that will support the realisation of human rights and we are fully committed to improving pay and conditions for the social care workforce as we recognise and value the work that they do.

“We are designing how the NCS will work with social care staff in the public, private and third sector.

“Ethical commissioning will be a key element in the delivery of social care services that take account of person-centred and human-rights based care, quality services and Fair Work.

“Change of this scale is necessary to deliver the consistency and quality of care and support across Scotland that people deserve.

“It reinforces our commitment to take long-term action to change our society and make it a fairer and more equal place to live.”