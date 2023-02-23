Wallace steps up war of words with fellow minister Mercer over defence funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wallace steps up war of words with fellow minister Mercer over defence funding

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 9.50am Updated: February 23 2023, 12.24pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a visit to Bovington Camp, a British Army military base in Dorset, to view Ukrainian soldiers training on Challenger 2 tanks (PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a visit to Bovington Camp, a British Army military base in Dorset, to view Ukrainian soldiers training on Challenger 2 tanks (PA)

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has dismissed criticism from veterans’ minister Johnny Mercer about his efforts to secure more funding for the military.

The public row saw Mr Mercer’s wife accuse the Defence Secretary of treating her husband with “disdain”.

Mr Wallace said Mr Mercer was a “junior minister” who “luckily doesn’t have to run a budget” as he contrasted their level of Government responsibilities.

Mr Mercer has claimed it was “not credible” for Mr Wallace to say Britain’s armed forces had been “hollowed out”.

But the Defence Secretary told LBC: “Johnny is a junior minister, and Johnny luckily doesn’t have to run the budget.

“You know, I have a defence budget that has to deal, like all the other budgets, with inflation, with changes to threat, and I have to just deal with that. And that’s my job.”

Asked if Mr Mercer, whose role as minister of state for veterans’ affairs is within the Cabinet Office rather than the Ministry of Defence, was being naive, Mr Wallace said: “No, no, no. I just think, you know, his experience is not… he’s not the Secretary of State.”

He added that as Defence Secretary “I run a department of 224,000 people”, while “he’s got 12 people in the office”.

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer sprang to her husband’s defence, tweeting: “Wow. The disdain from (Mr Wallace) for (Mr Mercer) and his office for veterans affairs really is something else.

“You may start to realise why care for veterans is such a daily battle.”

During a debate last month in the Commons, Mr Wallace said he was “happy to say that we have been hollowed out and underfunded”.

Only days later, he told a joint UK-Australia press conference in Portsmouth that a “growing proportion” of Government spending would need to go towards keeping the country safe, in a message that was read as being directed at Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the Budget.

It comes against a backdrop of UK efforts to support Ukraine in pushing back invading Russian troops and rising global tensions with China.

Nuclear test veterans honoured
Veterans’ minister Johnny Mercer (Joe Giddens/PA)

On Wednesday, Mr Mercer told LBC: “Ben is engaged in a lobbying effort for his department, as you would expect him to be.

“The facts are that when I came into politics, defence spending was around £38 billion per year — it is just shy of £50 billion a year now.

“It is obviously not credible to say that the money has been taken out of defence.”

Downing Street said the Prime Minister thinks the Ministry of Defence and Office for Veterans’ Affairs do “vitally important work to support the UK”.

Asked which of the two ministers are best expressing the UK Government’s view on defence spending levels, Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “I think the Defence Secretary has made it clear on a number of occasions that defence spending turned a corner under this Government due to the spending review in 2020.

“It provided an uplift of £24 billion over four years, and of course additional funding has also been provided for Ukraine.”

The spokesman said future defence spending is a “live issue” for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the March budget.

