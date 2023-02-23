Education ‘critical’ to help children fleeing Ukraine build hope – Sarah Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Education ‘critical’ to help children fleeing Ukraine build hope – Sarah Brown

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 10.00am
Sarah Brown (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sarah Brown (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Education is “critical” to helping children forced to flee Ukraine to “build that hope and opportunity for the future”, according to campaigner Sarah Brown.

Mrs Brown – the wife of former prime minister Gordon Brown – stressed the importance of a scheme which keeps hundreds of Ukrainian youngsters in touch with teachers and the curriculum back home on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

She told the PA news agency: “They’ve moved out of such trauma and such tragic circumstances and, as much as they’re embracing their new lives, it’s also important for them to have that connection back to their own curriculum and their own learning.

“Most of those families, in their hearts, they’re looking to go home when they can.

“I think we all know this war is going on for a lot longer as we hit the first anniversary, but being able to learn in the Ukrainian language, keep learning Ukrainian literature, history and talk to other Ukrainian children is a big boost and a big support at this time for those children.”

The Stay with Ukraine project, which is supported by Mrs Brown’s charity Theirworld, delivers online lessons in the Ukrainian language, literature and history to hundreds of young refugees around the world, including scores in the UK.

The classes enable them to study in their own language and meet other Ukrainian children but also aim to help children cope with trauma.

Since the Russian invasion, Theirworld and its initiative the Global Business Coalition for Education has also put together a 30 million dollar (£24.8 million) partnership with HP and Microsoft to distribute thousands of laptops with software to children in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Mrs Brown said: “We’re faced with the consequences of these young children growing up to be young adults, and we’ve got to put in the right learning and support.

“But also think about the trauma that they’ve experienced, and what we know is that being able to continue education is one of the most surefire ways to be able to provide that support and encouragement that’s needed at that crucial time, as well as building for their long-term future.”

She said: “When there’s a crisis, education is one of the first things that’s lost, and it’s also one of the last that comes in.

“It’s understandable when you need to put in the humanitarian crisis support around shelter and care and medical equipment. But I think we’re learning that education is so critical to being able to restore whatever the new normal is for them, and to be able to build that hope and opportunity for the future.”

Mrs Brown pointed out that children in some parts of Ukraine are often battling power cuts and schools being targeted by Russian bombs, and the charity is working to try to make sure they have the equipment they need to take part in the Stay with Ukraine scheme.

She said: “I don’t think you’ll talk to a Ukrainian family that doesn’t dream of being able to go home but are also faced with a practical reality that we’re hitting the first anniversary of that war and we have no end in sight.”

Mrs Brown said: “The reality is, if you’ve left one of those cities where it’s been completely destroyed, I’m not sure what home they would go back to even if there was the opportunity to go back tomorrow.

“Whatever that future is, it’s going to be with a connection to their home country, it’s going to be with the opportunity to go back whenever that’s possible, but also to be able to bring the best of Ukrainian culture and life.”

She added: “Let’s hope that this time next year we’re talking about something a bit more optimistic.”

