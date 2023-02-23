More budget flexibility to deal with shocks urged by civil service chief

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The head of Scotland’s civil service has said he finds the lack of flexibility in the country’s budget “deeply uncomfortable”, saying more powers would be “helpful”.

Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks’s comments come as the Deputy First Minister announced an unexpected funding boost of more than £100 million this week that will go towards, in part, an increase to local authority budgets.

Inflation has rocketed in the past year, accentuated by decisions taken by former prime minister Liz Truss, which eroded the Scottish Government’s real-terms spending power.

It was against this backdrop that MSPs passed the budget this week, with an increase in taxes for middle and higher earners and a lifting of the council tax freeze used as levers to pad public coffers.

Speaking to the Public Audit Committee on Thursday about the Scottish Government’s finances, the country’s top civil servant said: “It is sadly the underlying challenge that we face.

“I’ve, obviously, just been doing this for a year now and I find it pretty deeply uncomfortable that those are the facts.

“The Auditor General (Stephen Boyle) and I were reflecting on it the other day – for an organisation, for a nation, that is running a £50 billion budget, the flexibilities that we have to manage shocks and or adjust for those in year changes are limited.

“But we try and then maximise them to the best of our ability.”

The former Treasury official, who took over the top job north of the border last year, said he and his department worked with the UK Government to best understand the funding that would be coming to Scotland, adding: “But as we’ve seen over the last year, that can change very quickly depending on events in Whitehall.

“We need to be able to respond to that and have those relationships in place and understand UK Government choices.”

Describing the extra funding announced this week as “welcome”, Mr Marks said he would like to “improve” the flexibilities available to the Scottish Government through the review of the financial agreement between the two administrations – the financial framework – which is currently undergoing a long-awaited review.

“In the end, we have a level of risk that we take and last year we ended up finding ourselves with a significant risk in the summer as a function of the impact of the inflationary shock and war in Ukraine – which is what led us to two emergency, in-year budget reviews and £1 billion of adjustments,” he said.

“But those adjustments all disrupt programmes and change what were agreed plans and that is not optimal, and clearly I would prefer for us not to have to operate in that sort of short-term way.”

More flexibility, the Permanent Secretary said, would be “helpful”.

Mr Marks’s comments fall in line with current Scottish Government policy, with ministers having long called for more flexibility in the budget, including for increased borrowing powers in a bid to stave off shocks.