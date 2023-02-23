Bank policymaker says pausing interest rate rises ‘risks worst of both worlds’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bank policymaker says pausing interest rate rises ‘risks worst of both worlds’

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 11.26am
A Bank of England policymaker has urged that interest rates should be raised even further to control inflation, despite market expectations that the UK’s base rate may be nearing a peak (John Walton/PA)
A Bank of England policymaker has said interest rates should be raised even further to control inflation, despite financial market expectations that the UK’s base rate may be nearing a peak.

Catherine Mann, an economist and external member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), gave a speech at an event held by think tank the Resolution Foundation.

Ms Mann said she believes it is too soon to stop tightening monetary policy – or raising rates – because it risks inflation becoming too persistent and embedded into the economy.

The Bank of England hiked rates to 4% at the last MPC meeting, and hinted that it could be nearing the end of its rate hike cycle unless it sees signs of persistent inflationary pressure.

But Ms Mann has been more hawkish than other members of the nine-person MPC, often voting for higher rate rises than what is agreed.

Ms Mann said: “Given that the risk of increasingly persistent inflation rises disproportionately with the share of backward-lookingness, I believe that more tightening is needed, and caution that a pivot is not imminent.”

She explained that backward-looking firms are more likely to respond to past inflation levels, which can keep inflation persistent and change the effectiveness of monetary policy.

Whereas forward-looking firms are more likely to react to policy rates.

“An often underappreciated feature of macroeconomics is that expectations about the future can influence the present”, she explained.

Ms Mann said she believed financial conditions are currently looser than they need to be to tackle inflation.

“I worry that this constellation could yield extended persistence of inflation into this year and the next”, she said.

“We have an inflation remit, and we will achieve it one way or another.

“Failing to do enough now risks the worst of both worlds – the higher inflation and lower activity of the ‘purple’ regime – as monetary policy will have to stay tighter for longer to ensure that inflation returns sustainably back to the 2% target.”

The “purple” regime is a model that Ms Mann used to depict an economy influenced by mainly backward-looking firms.

She added that, while monetary policy has been “historically aggressive”, it has potentially been insufficient given multiple economic shocks that have pushed up inflation.

The UK’s consumer prices index (CPI) inflation rate hit 10.1% in January, easing off the peak of 11.1% it reached in October.

But the Bank of England insists its role is to bring inflation down to the 2% target.

3

