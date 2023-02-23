Four arrests after campaigners paint Ukrainian flag outside Russian embassy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four arrests after campaigners paint Ukrainian flag outside Russian embassy

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 12.06pm Updated: February 23 2023, 1.56pm
(@ByDonkeys/Twitter/PA)
(@ByDonkeys/Twitter/PA)

Four people have been arrested after campaign group Led By Donkeys painted a Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London.

The group claimed responsibility for the 500 square metre blue and yellow flag, painted on Bayswater Road in London on Thursday, saying they did it to mark Friday’s first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putin’s imperialist invasion of Ukraine,” the group said in a statement.

“Contrary to what the Russian dictator and his apologists claim, Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination.

“The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that.”

The flag is the latest stunt from the activists, famed for their giant billboards of politicians’ tweets.

The Metropolitan Police said three males and one female had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway.

“At 08:45 today officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens, where paint had been thrown on the highway,” the Met said in a tweet.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“Four people, three males and one female, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway.

“They remain in custody.”

The campaign group said they created the flag by spreading 170 litres of yellow paint on the eastbound carriageway and a similar amount of blue paint on the westbound side.

Passing traffic then spread the paint along the road.

The activists added that the paint was “high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art”.

