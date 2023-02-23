Ahern: New British government may be needed to reach protocol deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ahern: New British government may be needed to reach protocol deal

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 12.38pm
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (Brian Lawless/PA)
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (Brian Lawless/PA)

Former Irish premier Bertie Ahern has said that if an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol is not struck soon, it will probably not happen until there is a new British government.

“If it’s not sorted in the next few weeks, we will have to wait until the next British government, which looks like it will be a Labour government,” Mr Ahern said.

“I hope that isn’t what happens, I hope they can sort it out,” he added.

The former taoiseach was speaking during a panel discussion with Alastair Campbell, former press secretary to Tony Blair.

Mr Campbell also agreed that a new British government may be needed before a protocol deal is struck.

“A combination of Brexit, populism, the utter charlatanistic opportunism of (Boris) Johnson and his lying to the unionist community, that is what has driven us to the point we’re at now,” he said.

He added that he believed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying to find a resolution.

“When Tony and Bertie were doing the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, they were relatively newly elected: Tony had a massive landslide, Bertie was this young, powerful taoiseach who could get stuff done. Rishi Sunak is the fifth prime minister in six years since Brexit with very little political power.

“For all that I think Rishi Sunak is trying, I don’t believe this is going to be fixed until the whole lot of them are gone.”

The Dublin event was organised by Ibec to discuss the Good Friday Agreement ahead of its 25th anniversary in April.

Plans are under way to commemorate the peace agreement despite the collapse of Northern Ireland’s power-sharing institutions after the 2022 May elections.

Mr Ahern said that it was not Brexit that brought down the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly, and that Stormont’s politicians share some of the blame.

“Politicians, because the way the whole deal was put together in the north, with joint responsibility between the First Minister and Deputy First Minister, politicians haven’t been as brave as they should have been in making it work.

“They, unfortunately I think, too much of the time they took their eye off what the real issue was and got tied up in smaller issues. In spite of it, Northern Ireland has continued on to do quite well,” he said.

Mr Ahern also said that he was not against a review of the peace agreement, but said the priority should be to restore the Assembly and Executive.

Mr Campbell added: “It doesn’t need to be done because there’s a big event and a big anniversary coming up, but it does have to be done.

“The tragic thing for me is that we’re allowing it to become normalised – the idea that the institutions in Northern Ireland don’t function is becoming normalised.”

