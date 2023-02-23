Ministers propose changes to National Security Bill to ease press freedom fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Ministers propose changes to National Security Bill to ease press freedom fears

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 1.24pm
Home Secretary Suella Braverman reportedly called for the National Security Bill to be revised following concerns raised about its journalism impact (Danny Lawson/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman reportedly called for the National Security Bill to be revised following concerns raised about its journalism impact (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ministers have been forced to make changes to a controversial piece of legislation after fears were raised that it could have a “chilling” impact on journalism and could deter investment.

The Home Office has faced criticism both from media groups and from peers concerned about the reach of the National Security Bill, which is designed to protect the UK from foreign spies.

It has been reported that Home Secretary Suella Braverman ordered that the Bill be reviewed because of concerns about its impact on journalism.

The Government responded on Thursday by publishing amendments to the draft legislation, with the aim of tightening its scope.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said the changes would “focus the Bill on the most serious threats we face”.

The amendments include measures to protect journalistic freedoms by clarifying the scope of offences and being clearer that the law “will protect all legitimate activity”, the Home Office said.

Officials said the language would be amended to make it clearer that it would need to be proved what an individual knew, eliminating the possibility that a reporter acting unwittingly could be in breach of the law.

It comes after Telegraph Media Group deputy chairman, Lord Black, told peers last month that the legislation could have a “chilling impact on investigative journalism” due to the “heavy sentences involved” for those falling foul of the law’s spying terms.

The National Media Association, a group representing the sector, said it would “consider carefully” the planned changes.

The organisation’s chief executive Owen Meredith said: “We welcome the Government’s recognition of concerns with the National Security Bill and how, as currently drafted, it risks criminalising journalists for legitimate reporting; contrary to stated intentions.

“We should not allow a situation where the public is deprived of knowing vital information because legislation unwittingly chills the media.

“We will therefore consider carefully how the Government’s amendments tabled yesterday seek to address those concerns and if they provide a workable solution, or if further amendments are needed to provide clarity.”

Another area of concern with the National Security Bill was with its Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS).

As currently drafted, the two-tier scheme would require individuals to disclose within 10 days who they are in an arrangement with, what activity they have been directed to undertake, and when the arrangement was made.

Failure to register the activity would be a criminal offence, with offenders facing a fine or up to two years in prison.

During a debate in January, Liberal Democrat peer Lord Clement-Jones said the registration scheme was “far too broad in its application”.

Tom Tugendhat court case
Security minister Tom Tugendhat (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I think it will be highly damaging to UK research and development, inward investment and British interests around the world,” he said.

As part of amendments laid in the House of Lords, the Home Office has responded by “focusing” the scheme on foreign powers, while keeping the threat of criminal prosecution and the possibility of applying sanctions.

The revised political tier will now require the registration of “political influence activities” where they are carried out within the UK at the direction of any foreign power, the department said.

An enhanced tier of registration, allowing the home secretary to single out a foreign power or closely aligned entity for registration, will remain part of the package, with harsher criminal punishments in place for those failing to adhere.

Mr Tugendhat said: “This Government will do everything in its power to protect the British people from hostile foreign activity and keep our country safe.

“The National Security Bill will play a critical role in this.

“It will give our intelligence agencies the tools they need to protect us and contains important new measures to fight back against hostile activity from foreign states.

“These amendments will focus the Bill on the most serious threats we face.”

A final change made will include amending the Serious Crime Act to provide legal protections to the UK intelligence community and armed forces.

Ministers plan to add a defence where an individual can say their actions were necessary for the proper exercise of a function of their intelligence or military role.

The Bill is due to have its report stage in the Lords next week and will return to the Commons once peers have completed its third reading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
Home Secretary Suella Braverman reportedly called for the National Security Bill to be revised following concerns raised about its journalism impact (Danny Lawson/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Fire engines outside a property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented