Health leaders urged to focus on retaining GPs after numbers drop year on year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Health leaders urged to focus on retaining GPs after numbers drop year on year

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 5.06pm
Figures show the proportion of GPs in England working full time at local surgeries continues to be at its lowest level since current records began (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Figures show the proportion of GPs in England working full time at local surgeries continues to be at its lowest level since current records began (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Health leaders need to focus on retaining family doctors, experts have warned, after new data showed the number of permanent GPs in England has dropped year on year for the eighth month in a row.

There were 26,629 permanent qualified GPs working in England in January, down 1.3% from 26,985 in January 2022, NHS Digital said.

It follows a 1.3% drop in December.

The figures are the latest to suggest the start of a possible trend, though more data is needed to confirm whether the numbers are on a clear downwards path.

GP workforce statistics can fluctuate month to month, which is why year-on-year comparisons are a more reliable measure of long-term change.

Beccy Baird, senior policy fellow at the King’s Fund, told the PA news agency the ongoing drop showed the rising number of GPs in training year on year was not translating into fully-qualified permanent staff.

She added: “We can see from the data that even though we are training more GPs than ever before, the number is not going up as fast as we need it to.

“We are seeing full-time GPs leaving the profession and retiring, so we are not focusing enough on retention. But, equally, we are seeing people reducing hours because the workload is so enormous.

“That’s in the context of the [Government’s] manifesto promise to increase the number [of GPs] by 6,000. But they are either staying the same or going down.

“That’s in the context of increasing demand – you can see in the activity data demand is going up, they are doing more activity than ever before and we know a lot of that activity is more complex.

“We need to pay much more attention to retention, what will it take to keep GPs working, and I think there’s a range of things there we need to look at.

“They need access to more of the things that keep people happy at work, for example people want to feel part of a well-functioning team. They want time to do their job the way they are trained to do it, so time with patients.

“We know they need access to ongoing development and training, and a sense of progression. At the moment, it feels we are a bit stuck on a treadmill and no-one has the headspace to do any of this work.”

The latest figures also show the proportion of GPs in England working full time at local surgeries continues to be at its lowest level since current records began nearly eight years ago.

Fewer than one in four (23%) qualified permanent GPs worked at least 37.5 hours a week in January this year while nearly seven in 10 (69%) worked between 15 and 37.5 hours.

In January last year, 24% of qualified permanent GPs worked full time, with 68% working between 15 and 37.5 hours a week

The earliest data shows 33% of permanent GPs were working full time in September 2015.

All statistics are based on the number of full-time equivalent posts in the GP workforce and do not include trainees or locums.

Meanwhile, separate NHS Digital data also published on Thursday showed GPs carried out 29.4 million appointments in January, 69% of which were face to face and 45% on the day they were booked.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said the figures showed what a tough winter it had been in general practice, with members reporting they continue to face “intense workload and workforce pressures”.

“Almost 30 million patient consultations were delivered by GPs and our teams in January, 16% more than the same month in 2019, with more than 45% of these on the same day they were booked,” she added.

“GPs and our teams are going above and beyond to ensure patients receive timely and appropriate care, but they are doing so with 843 fewer fully-qualified, full-time equivalent GPs than in 2019 – a figure that continues to fall.

“Month on month the data tells the same story. This isn’t sustainable, it’s leading to access and safety issues for patients, and it’s causing GPs to burn out and leave the profession earlier than they planned to.

“It’s high time the Government recognised the pressures facing general practice and the impact this is having on both patients and the general practice workforce, and acted to address them.”

The college is calling on the Government to draw up a recruitment-and-retention strategy that goes beyond the target of 6,000 GPs pledged in its election manifesto, and for steps to cut bureaucracy so that GPs can spend more time with their patients.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
Figures show the proportion of GPs in England working full time at local surgeries continues to be at its lowest level since current records began (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Fire engines outside a property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented