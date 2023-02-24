Kalush Orchestra frontman shares hopes of Ukraine hosting Eurovision in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kalush Orchestra frontman shares hopes of Ukraine hosting Eurovision in 2024

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 12.04am
Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)
Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)

Kalush Orchestra frontman Oleh Psiuk has said the Ukrainian folk-rap group hope that Ukraine will be able to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

The group were triumphant at last year’s competition in Turin, Italy, which would traditionally mean their home country would host the event the following year.

However the UK is hosting the 2023 contest on behalf of the war-torn country after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) concluded it could not safely organise the event amid the Russian invasion.

Kalush Orchestra
Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra (Sarah Louise Bennett/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency a year on from the outbreak of war, 28-year-old Psiuk said: “We would very much like this year to finally bring such a long-awaited victory to Ukraine.

“And taking into account the fact that Ukraine is again among the favourites at the Eurovision Song Contest according to bookmakers’ forecasts, there are chances that Ukraine will return the contest to itself in 2024. We hope that we will all celebrate together.”

For 2023, the international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena in May, culminating in the grand final on Saturday 13.

Although pop duo Tvorchi will represent Ukraine at the song contest with their entry Heart of Steel, Kalush Orchestra are also set to give a performance during the show.

When asked about the upcoming competition, Psiuk said: “Of course, we are sad that there is a war going on in our country and we do not have the opportunity to host the competition.

“We believe that after the victory we will definitely be able to do it. We are very pleased that the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool.

“Although we’ve never been there, performing where The Beatles themselves started is going to be very inspiring.

“I would also like to see Eurovision 2024 return to Ukraine. We will support and cheer for representatives from Ukraine at this year’s competition.

“We believe that this year the organisers will be able to best convey the Ukrainian atmosphere in the design of this show in Liverpool.”

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Show – PSD Bank Dome
Kalush Orchestra (Ian West/PA)

Reflecting on the past year and the ongoing war, Psiuk added: “The war changed not only our lives, it changed the lives of every Ukrainian and we will definitely not be the same as we were before the war.

“The war showed that every moment is important. Few of us wait for tomorrow if we want to implement something – most try to do it right away.

“Now the Kalush Orchestra tries to give as many concerts as possible abroad, where we collect funds to help Ukraine, both for the armed forces and for the reconstruction of destroyed cultural buildings.

“We began to worry more about the lives of our relatives, constantly in touch with them. Because you don’t know where the enemy missile will fly the next day, and every Ukrainian is now trying to do something for our common victory on his own front.

“And we believe that we will definitely win and it will happen very soon.”

