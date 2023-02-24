Demining charity urges UK to get behind its efforts to ‘decontaminate’ Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Demining charity urges UK to get behind its efforts to ‘decontaminate’ Ukraine

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 12.04am
A shell of a destroyed building on the site where the Halo Trust will be surveying (PA)
A shell of a destroyed building on the site where the Halo Trust will be surveying (PA)

The world’s largest demining charity, the Halo Trust, has urged the UK to get behind its efforts with more funding to “decontaminate” Ukraine.

As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches, the charity is undertaking a training programme to expand its staff in the country to around 1,200 this summer.

The trust, which operates in 28 countries around the world, trains local staff for its mine-clearing work.

Speaking to the PA news agency at one of the charity’s mine-clearing sites in Mirra, on the outskirts of Kyiv, chief executive James Cowan said: “I would strongly urge the British to get behind this effort.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
James Cowan during a briefing ahead of a clearance survey for mines and ordinance in Mirra (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s actually fabulous what is going on in the broader effort to help Ukraine, but this is actually fairly modest amounts of money, and we have a £10 million funding shortfall to meet our full aspirations this year.

“So I would strongly encourage the British to be amongst those other nations and donors who support us in this work.”

Pointing to the surrounding former battlefield, which includes a former hotel, he said that the Ukrainian people need their land to be “decontaminated” so that they can return to it and rebuild.

“Much of the focus is on winning the war, but we’ve also got to think about winning the peace,” he said.

“The Ukrainian economy has suffered terribly during the course of the last year.

“And it needs land like this to be recovered. This is valuable land.

“It needs to be decontaminated, so then the owners can come in and rebuild the hotel and get this back to being used for peaceful purposes.”

He added that his charity was “very fortunate” to have already received £2 million from the Government.

“We are very fortunate to be funded by the United Kingdom, the British, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO),” he said.

“They have granted us £2 million last year and we are looking forward to an extension and fresh money into 2023.

“But that money has allowed us to get on with recruiting and training local staff.

“This time last we had about 200 staff, we’ve now grown to 700 staff and we have plans to grow to 1200 during the course of this year.

“So we’re very grateful for the support of the British Government.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Land mine boundary markers in Berezivka where the Halo Trust will be surveying and clearing of potential hazardous mines and contaminated materials (Aaron Chown/PA)

Halo Trust member Mike Brown told PA that the scale of the problem is like nothing the charity has seen in its 30-year history.

“I think it’s important remember this is this is just one part of Ukraine,” he said.

“Ukraine is a huge country, so if you were to take what we’re seeing in northern Ukraine across several million square meters, extrapolate that across the north, across the east and the south as well, not just in areas like this but when you throw in different types of contamination on top of anti-vehicle mines.

“It creates very unique operational challenges for us as an international organisation.

“And there are challenges that we have not, in our over 30-year history, that we have not seen, that we’re having to address now in Ukraine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
2
Fire engines outside the property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
3
Dundee United target Bill Hamid in action for DC United. Image: Angel Marchini/Shutterstock
Dundee United set to snap up USA international goalkeeper Bill Hamid
4
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
5
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
2
6
Wolfy and his owner, Ric May. Image: DC Thomson
Therapy dog stolen from Dundee street
7
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
8
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
9
John King was killed in the crash.
Stock car racer killed Fife Royal Navy veteran in A92 tragedy and fled accident…
10
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins

More from The Courier

George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
Alasdair Morrison denied the breach, claiming he forgot to notify police.
Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach
Svetlana Pokhova pictured in Perth High Street. Image: Phil Hannah.
VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war…
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now
Kelly Somerville.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
Dundee Ride-On manager Brian Bellman and Peter Docherty, former CEO of Embark Platform, trying out the e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront in November 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kevin Estrada/Shutterstock (9131865a) U U2 in Concert - 30 May 1983
Bono and U2 literally hit the heights at Dundee's Caird Hall in 1983
Domino's abandoned their Forfar appeal. Image: Google
Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal
Tracey Pedder runs Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented