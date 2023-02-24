Sadiq Khan announces funding to deliver affordable housing for refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sadiq Khan announces funding to deliver affordable housing for refugees

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 6.01am
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Sadiq Khan has announced funding for up to 600 new homes in London for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Mayor of London said the accommodation provided by the Refugee Housing Programme (RHP) would support Ukrainians and Afghans who have fled conflict and are homeless, at risk of homelessness or living in unsuitable temporary accommodation.

According to the mayor’s office, there are 16,000 Ukrainian refugees living in London under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and hundreds of Afghans accommodated in Home Office bridging accommodation sites in the capital.

The new programme is aimed at easing the expected pressure on local accommodation schemes as bridging accommodation sites and the initial six-month Homes for Ukraine commitment comes to an end.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The Refugee Housing Programme is set to run until March 31 next year (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mr Khan said he has allocated £126 million to the RHP from the Government’s £500 million Local Authority Housing Fund.

The money will be used to fund new home acquisitions, including refurbishing existing or newly acquired homes, purchasing new-build properties or developing new homes.

The scheme is set to run until March 31 next year.

In the long term, the homes delivered through the RHP will be returned to councils and housing associations to become social or affordable rented homes available for Londoners on the housing waiting list or who require temporary accommodation.

Mr Khan said: “I’m committed to supporting refugees who have come here to rebuild their lives and do everything I can to help them thrive in their local community.

“That’s why I’ve announced a new programme which will see City Hall deliver up to 600 affordable homes for Ukrainians and Afghans fleeing conflict, giving those who have been through such harrowing upheaval the stability they deserve.

“I’m doing all I can to build a better and fairer London for everyone by helping councils house refugees through my existing Right to Buy-back fund, and I’m helping migrants and refugees navigate the complex immigration system by funding advice services to provide new arrivals with key information about their rights.”

He also called on the Government to dedicate more services to assisting refugees.

“There are still too many refugees living in unsuitable accommodation,” he said.

“We need the Government to urgently step up and provide the right funding to local authorities, the voluntary sector and immigration advice services so that every refugee in need has the home and support they need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
2
Fire engines outside the property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
3
Dundee United target Bill Hamid in action for DC United. Image: Angel Marchini/Shutterstock
Dundee United set to snap up USA international goalkeeper Bill Hamid
4
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
5
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
2
6
Wolfy and his owner, Ric May. Image: DC Thomson
Therapy dog stolen from Dundee street
7
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
8
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
9
John King was killed in the crash.
Stock car racer killed Fife Royal Navy veteran in A92 tragedy and fled accident…
10
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins

More from The Courier

George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
Alasdair Morrison denied the breach, claiming he forgot to notify police.
Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach
Svetlana Pokhova pictured in Perth High Street. Image: Phil Hannah.
VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war…
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now
Kelly Somerville.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
Dundee Ride-On manager Brian Bellman and Peter Docherty, former CEO of Embark Platform, trying out the e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront in November 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kevin Estrada/Shutterstock (9131865a) U U2 in Concert - 30 May 1983
Bono and U2 literally hit the heights at Dundee's Caird Hall in 1983
Domino's abandoned their Forfar appeal. Image: Google
Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal
Tracey Pedder runs Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented