King pays tribute to ‘remarkable courage and resilience’ of Ukrainians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

King pays tribute to ‘remarkable courage and resilience’ of Ukrainians

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 10.48am Updated: February 24 2023, 11.57am
The King during a visit to a training site for Ukrainian military recruits, in Wiltshire (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King during a visit to a training site for Ukrainian military recruits, in Wiltshire (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King has paid tribute to the “remarkable courage and resilience” of Ukraine’s people on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Charles, who earlier this week met Ukrainian recruits being trained by UK and international forces, said he hoped the outpouring of solidarity with the nation would bring “strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united”.

In a message to mark one year on from the start of the conflict, the King said: “It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation.

“They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Charles met Ukrainian recruits earlier this week undergoing training at a military base in Wiltshire (Chris Jackson/PA)

“The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the UK and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada.

“Earlier this month I met President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine. It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time.

“Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united.”

The anniversary of the conflict was marked by a minute’s silence observed across the country at 11am, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined outside No 10 by his wife Akshata Murty, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko and dozens of Ukrainian troops being trained in the UK.

On Monday, Charles met new recruits from Ukraine being taught the basics of combat in just five weeks and described them as “amazing”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
The King meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

At a military base in Wiltshire he watched as they were put through their paces learning trench warfare – famously used by First World War troops – which has become a factor of the conflict in Ukraine.

During the past 12 months the King has met Ukrainians who have fled the conflict and settled temporarily in the UK a number of times, spoken out to condemn the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and lit candles and left floral tributes at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London.

When Mr Putin launched his renewed invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year, many believed his military might would capture Kyiv within weeks or even days.

But the Ukrainian resistance led by Mr Zelensky and assisted by the weapons and support provided by allies, including Britain, repelled the invasion to the east.

At least 100,000 of each side’s soldiers are estimated to have been killed or injured, thousands more civilians have died and more than 13 million people have been made refugees or displaced inside Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
The King during a visit to a training site for Ukrainian military recruits, in Wiltshire (Chris Jackson/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Nicola Sturgeon
LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think?
A range of the dishes you can expect to find on Rae's in Montrose's menu. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch
Edzell parents fought the plan to remove village lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid
Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead…
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Stars of classical music to descend on Perth Concert Hall. Picture shows; Picture One: Paul Lewis Picture Two: Jess Gillam Picture Three: Milo? Karadaglic Picture Four: Sheku Kanneh-Mason. N/A. Supplied by Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Date; Unknown
Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday
There is no need to dine alone in Perth, as there are many dog-friendly eateries to take your four-legged friend to. Image: Shutterstock
8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch
John Marshall has always been passionate about tatties and has travelled the world sharing that love - and expertise. Image: John Marshall
Potato-daft Auchtermuchty man travels the world to talk tatties
Cater Milley in Longforgan was on sale for £1.45m. Image: Savills.
Million-pound house sales in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus
Kirkholm is a beautiful converted church in the village of Saline. Image: Galbraith.
Amazing Fife church conversion has heated swimming pool and sauna
The King during a visit to a training site for Ukrainian military recruits, in Wiltshire (Chris Jackson/PA)
The quest for pronouns that don’t offend anyone at all

Editor's Picks

Most Commented