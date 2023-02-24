Politicians, faith leaders and Ukrainian community say prayers for peace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politicians, faith leaders and Ukrainian community say prayers for peace

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 12.59pm
Some 461 paper angels, one for each child that has died in the past year according to the official statistics, hanging from the roof of the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Some 461 paper angels, one for each child that has died in the past year according to the official statistics, hanging from the roof of the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Hundreds of white paper angels, each representing an innocent child who has been killed in the war in Ukraine, hung above political and faith leaders who had gathered in London to pray for peace.

The haunting image reflecting the human cost of Russia’s year-long invasion formed the backdrop to an interfaith service attended by former prime minister Boris Johnson, London mayor Sadiq Khan, dignitaries and members of Ukraine’s scattered community.

Thoughts were given to those who have been forced to flee their homes, have lost family and friends and who are sick with worry for loved ones in Ukraine at the sombre service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral.

Loud applause broke out as Mr Johnson, who had watched intently from the front row and was an early international supporter of the eastern European nation, had to leave the service early.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Former prime minister Boris Johnson lighting a candle at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Khan told those gathered that Russia must pay for its crimes and aggression, the international community could have acted quicker to help and that Ukraine’s “valour inspired the world”.

He said: “One year ago, Ukraine was threatened by tyranny. The future of your nation was uncertain.

“Your borders were breached and many of your cities encircled.

“It looked like all hope was lost, but then something remarkable happened – Ukrainians didn’t roll over, you resisted.

“Orthodox Christians, Jews, Catholics, Muslims and men and women of other faiths all stood together, united under one flag and by one unshakeable belief…

“A belief that all Ukrainians have the right to choose their own destiny.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
London mayor Sadiq Khan (right) speaks during the prayer service (Yui Mok/PA)

“Your valour inspired the world.”

Mr Khan, who said that “London stands with you”, also reflected that “nations pulled together – like never before – with sanctions, aid and weapons but no-one should make the mistake of thinking Ukrainians owe us anything”.

He added that “it’s us who owe Ukrainians everything” as “a threat to your democracy is a threat to our democracy”.

Mr Khan said: “For too long – and to our collective shame – the actions of your aggressors were met with inaction.

“As a country, we allowed our homes, businesses and football clubs to be bought and used to launder ill-gotten gains.

“And the cost of our complacency would eventually be paid by ordinary Ukrainians.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
London mayor Sadiq Khan is embraced by Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski following his speech (Yui Mok/PA)

“It should never have taken your suffering to act.

“On this tragic milestone, I call again on the Government to decisively rid our capital and country of illicit finance and never again allow London to become a haven for corrupt wealth.”

He added: “For every village, town and city your heroes liberate, more evidence of unspeakable atrocities is uncovered.

“The individuals responsible for these wicked acts must be held to account, but that alone isn’t enough.

“All efforts must be made to ensure Russia pays reparations for the lives lost and damage done, and that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin – and his acolytes – are made to answer for their crimes in a court of law.

“Some say there’s no chance of success, but one year ago many said Ukraine had no chance of success – and look where we are.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Children from St Mary’s Ukrainian School lighting some of the 52 candles – one for each week of the war (Yui Mok/PA)

Children from St Mary’s Ukrainian School, many wearing yellow T-shirts, could be seen holding candles as prayers were offered by a range of faith leaders and hymns sung.

These included good wishes for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his supporters.

In a message of solidarity posted on Thursday, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “The Russian decision to invade Ukraine was a monumental act of evil.

“Only by supporting Ukraine can we hope to build a lasting and just peace.”

