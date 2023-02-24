Emotional and physical impact of war ‘huge’ – social worker in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emotional and physical impact of war ‘huge’ – social worker in Ukraine

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 2.17pm Updated: February 24 2023, 3.53pm
The Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine at the Mykhailivsky Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv (Aaron Chown/PA)
A social worker in Ukraine has said it is difficult to imagine just how many problems people will have in future due to the ongoing war.

Oleh Kryshchenko said everyone “has their own stories” and the future will be “tough” due to the “huge” impact of the conflict.

He said 90% of people he works with have relocated from other regions and need money for rent.

Oleh Kryshchenko (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Kryshchenko is a social worker at Alliance Global – a charity which helps displaced LGBTQI people in partnership with Mercy Corps funded by money from the British Government

Speaking to the PA news agency in Kyiv, with the help of a translator, he said: “Every person has their own stories. So they’re calling us, we’re calling them, and it’s people all over Ukraine.”

Mr Kryshchenko added: “I can see now the impact is huge, emotionally and also physically, and it’s hard to imagine how many people we will see after the war with all kinds of damage.”

He referred to the high number of people who have been displaced and lost their homes, as well as the decline in value of Ukrainian currency.

Mercy Corps has supported local partners across Ukraine and neighbouring countries, providing urgent cash assistance, household, food and hygiene kits for winter, and information services for newly arrived refugees to Poland.

Robert Dolan, emergency programme manager at Mercy Corps, said there is a focus on “marginalised groups”.

Robert Dolan (Aaron Chown/PA)

He told PA: “It’s really important to focus on those marginalised populations because oftentimes those groups cannot access traditional humanitarian aid that other populations might be able to, or other international organisations tend to focus on.

“So it’s really important that there are projects and organisations specifically focusing on those groups and making sure that they have access to that aid.”

Earlier this week, ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, Harpinder Collacott, Mercy Corps executive director for Europe, said: “As we reach this unfortunate and stark milestone, it is clear that inside Ukraine, and across the region, humanitarian aid is saving lives – and I urge governments in Europe to maintain this level of support as an urgent priority.

“Amidst constant attacks on civilian infrastructure, and shifting frontlines, our partners continue to deliver for people against incredible odds.”

With Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office funding, Mercy Corps has partnered with Alliance Global to provide multi-purpose cash assistance to 2,000 households that include and/or are entirely composed of LGBTQ+ community members.

