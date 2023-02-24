Ukrainians in Dublin told ‘our home is your home’ on anniversary of war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainians in Dublin told ‘our home is your home’ on anniversary of war

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 4.21pm Updated: February 24 2023, 5.09pm
Ukrainians and supporters gather at the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street to mark a year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

Ireland’s deputy leader and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin has addressed a crowd of Ukrainian nationals and their supporters to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Hundreds gathered outside Dublin’s famous GPO building on O’Connell Street on Friday draped in the yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag, donning flower crowns and holding up signs calling for an end to the war.

They chanted “Thank you Ireland” and “Slava Ukraini” and the Ukrainian national anthem and Irish anthem were played before speakers addressed the crowd, including the Ukrainian Ambassador Larysa Gerasko and political leaders.

Mr Martin was applauded after stating that Ireland’s friendship would be extended “for as long as you need”.

He said that it was outside the GPO that Ireland’s republic was proclaimed, and pledged that Ireland would continue to support Ukraine in its application for EU membership.

Although he said that Ireland was militarily neutral, Mr Martin added “we are not politically or morally neutral” when international law is broken and war crimes are committed.

“To those who have arrived here from Ukraine, I hope that you have found in Ireland safe harbour and friendship for as long as you need,” he said.

“Most of you, I know, look forward to the day when you can return to a peaceful and free Ukraine, to the family and friends you have left behind.

“That day will come. In the meantime, our home is your home.”

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said the gathering was “a demonstration of our unwavering unity and solidarity with Ukraine”.

She added: “There can be no victory for Russian military aggression over Ukraine sovereignty, no victory for a power that brazenly violates international law. So Putin must immediately withdraw his army and end his criminal invasion.

“You’ve shown the world that you will not give way to Putin’s onslaught. Today, against all of the odds and in the face of immense brutality, you hold your country. Long may you hold your country.

“I believe that Ukraine will win out.”

Two men who had fought the Russian army and are now receiving treatment for their injuries in Ireland also addressed the crowd briefly in Ukrainian.

It comes as the Central Statistics Office released figures on Friday that show there are 75,000 Ukrainian nationals in Ireland; around two-thirds of the total are in State-provided or pledged accommodation.

The Dublin demonstration is one of several being held across Ireland to mark the anniversary of the invasion.

