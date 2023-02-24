Sunak and von der Leyen share ‘positive’ call, boosting protocol deal chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak and von der Leyen share ‘positive’ call, boosting protocol deal chances

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 5.32pm Updated: February 24 2023, 8.00pm
Rishi Sunak with Ursula von der Leyen together during the Cop27 summit (Steve Reigate/Daily Express/PA)
Rishi Sunak with Ursula von der Leyen together during the Cop27 summit (Steve Reigate/Daily Express/PA)

Rishi Sunak is closing in on announcing a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland after holding a “positive” call with the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen ahead of an expected meeting.

The Prime Minister and the European Commission president are likely to hold in-person talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol this weekend, sources told the PA news agency.

Securing a deal would set up a possible clash with Conservative Brexit hardliners, with Tory MPs being ordered to be in Parliament on a three-line whip on Monday.

Mr Sunak has promised that Parliament will be able to “express its view” over any deal, which he hopes will get the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland.

But he would come under intense pressure if he does not give them an explicit vote, amid fears there could be a rebellion.

A deal had been hoped for this week but Downing Street said on Friday that “intensive discussions” with the EU were ongoing.

But the likelihood of an announcement was boosted after sources in London and Brussels described the call between the Prime Minister and Ms von der Leyen as “positive”.

A Downing Street source said there had been “good progress”.

No 10 sources confirmed that Mr Sunak on Friday also had “constructive engagement” with supermarket bosses and “fast parcel operators”, along with other businesses, about the protocol and the issues he is attempting to fix.

Cabinet ministers have been put on alert for a possible conference call over the weekend, according to The Times.

Unusually, Downing Street declined to set out Mr Sunak’s plans for the weekend, only saying that he was working in No 10 on Friday.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly indicated that ministers will not sign off on a deal over the protocol with Brussels until the DUP’s concerns are addressed.

The protocol – signed by Boris Johnson in 2020 – was designed to prevent a hard border with Ireland after Brexit.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Downing Street declined to set out Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans for the weekend (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But unionists have been incensed by the trade barriers it has created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: “The things they’re concerned about, the things we’re concerned about, are absolutely in alignment and we are focused on resolving all the issues that need resolving.

“Some of them are technical trade issues and very complicated and some of them are really simple but important principles, like Northern Ireland’s place as an integral part of the United Kingdom. And that sense of sovereignty, the importance of a democratic voice.

“So when, hopefully, we get those issues resolved, then I would hope that the DUP would recognise that we’ve addressed their concerns and until we have addressed those concerns we’re not going to sign off on the deal.”

However, when asked again whether the Government would not press ahead with a deal not backed by the DUP, he said: “No, what I’ve said is we’ve got to make sure that the issues they’ve highlighted are addressed.”

The DUP has issued seven tests to win its backing for any deal, including addressing what it calls the “democratic deficit” meaning the nation is subject to EU rules.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson declined to say whether he would back any new deal negotiated by his successor Mr Sunak in the latest sign he could face a rebellion on the Tory backbenches.

Instead, the former prime minister backed as the best solution his Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which could effectively rip up parts of the agreement he brokered.

Mr Johnson told Sky News: “I think that it is important to wait to see what there may be but I think the best way forward, as I said when I was running the Government, is the Northern Ireland Bill, which cleared the Commons very comfortably, I think unamended, when I was in office and only a few months ago.

“So, I think that is the best way forward.”

The Downing Street spokesman responded: “Negotiations are continuing so there isn’t a finalised deal for people to take a judgment on.”

