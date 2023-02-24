Tables flipped as students protest over new toilet rules at academy school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tables flipped as students protest over new toilet rules at academy school

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 6.18pm Updated: February 24 2023, 7.54pm
Protests followed the implementation of new school rules that pupils can only go to the toilets during break times (ChiccoDodiFC/Alamy/PA)
Protests followed the implementation of new school rules that pupils can only go to the toilets during break times (ChiccoDodiFC/Alamy/PA)

Tables were flipped over during a student protest over new toilet rules at a Cornwall academy, according to one of its pupils.

A protest broke out at Penrice Academy in St Austell, Cornwall, on Friday, as “hundreds of students” demonstrated against a new school rule which bans pupils from going to the toilet during lessons.

The new rules are also said to include a “red card scheme” in which female students need a special card to go to the toilet during class when on their periods.

One student at the academy told the PA news agency he was not involved but witnessed the demonstration by scores of pupils.

“A bunch of students were protesting about the new toilet rules that were put in place at my school,” he said.

“It was originally meant to be a peaceful protest but it escalated relatively fast.

“People started like flipping tables and climbing fences.”

He added that “something like” a bin was thrown through a window during the violence.

The teenager estimated around 300 students took part, adding that “quite a number of them” were suspended immediately and sent home.

He said he heard about one injury in which a student fell off a fence while trying to climb it.

The protest followed the implementation of new rules on Friday that mean students are no longer allowed to go to the toilet during lessons and can only go during break times.

“So we can only really go twice in a day,” he added.

He thought the new rules “make sense” and could be to do with the fact that toilets at Penrice Academy have been getting vandalised.

His father told PA the school had consulted with parents about the new rules, and confirmed there has been “a lot of abuse of toilets” by students while they have been out of lessons.

He added: “My son said when he came back from school earlier on, I think a lot of the students had seen a news report the day before where some girls had had their skirts measured, the length of skirts, by a male teacher, apparently.

“They saw this as a protest and decided to do something at the school, and obviously the new toilet rule came in today and it was based on that, I think.”

He said he was less concerned about the new rules than some of the parents of female students who may object to the “red card scheme”.

Penrice Academy sent an email to parents on Friday afternoon explaining that some students had protested “due to a social media post yesterday evening”.

The school told parents and carers: “Our students have the right to express their opinions in a calm and safe manner, however a small number of students’ behaviour was unacceptable.

“A number of parents have already been contacted to collect their children.

“For the majority of our students, lessons and lunch time will continue as normal. If you have not been contacted, there is no need to collect your child.

“We hope to engage with them to find a solution that works for everyone as soon as possible. The safety and wellbeing of our students is always our priority.”

Penrice Academy has been contacted for comment.

