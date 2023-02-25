Wallace declares Army’s ‘troubled’ £5.5 billion Ajax tank order back on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wallace declares Army’s ‘troubled’ £5.5 billion Ajax tank order back on track

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 12.02am
An Ajax Ares tank, an armoured personnel carrier, on the training range at Bovington Camp, a British Army military base in Dorset, during a visit by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Picture date: Wednesday February 22, 2023.
An Ajax Ares tank, an armoured personnel carrier, on the training range at Bovington Camp, a British Army military base in Dorset, during a visit by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Picture date: Wednesday February 22, 2023.

Better seat cushions and ear defenders are among improvements being hailed by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as “turning the corner” for the “troubled” £5.5 billion programme to build the Army’s new Ajax fighting vehicle.

The Ministry of Defence project to build 589 of the state-of-the-art vehicles has prompted severe criticism having been running for nearly 13 years without yet providing a single deployable vehicle.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
An Ajax Ares tank on the training range at Bovington Camp, a British Army military base in Dorset, during a visit by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Originally intended to enter service in 2017, it has been repeatedly delayed, with problems including noise and vibration issues which injured soldiers testing the vehicles.

The early trial versions also faced criticism for not being allowed to travel faster than 20mph or to fire its cannon while moving.

Speaking in Parliament in December, former head of the Royal Navy Lord West of Spithead said: “The Ajax programme, no matter how much one dresses it up, has been a complete and utter disaster. It has been a real shambles.”

The Ministry of Defence agreed a fixed-price contract with General Dynamics for 589 Ajax armoured vehicles with 37 taking part in the current trials with another 143 having already been built for earlier trials.

A total of 414 hulls have been built with 116 turrets ready to be fitted once the trials are completed.

The Ajax variants have now completed user validation trials which it is understood to mean they have overcome the issues that have dogged the vehicle and they are now undergoing reliability growth trials to prepare them for the battlefield although a finish date has not yet been confirmed.

During a visit earlier this week to Bovington Camp in Dorset, Mr Wallace was shown the Ajax being put through its paces at the training ground including the armoured vehicle heading over a knife-edge ramp aimed at pushing the vehicles to their limits.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks to the crew inside an Ajax armoured personnel at Bovington Camp (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Mr Wallace said: “I have been clear this was a troubled programme, it was started in March 2010, I inherited a troubled programme, I was determined I was going to put this right, I get a weekly update.

“We think the remedies are in place, we are now going through the normal trials, can it go after the hill fast enough, does it do these things? It is showing great signs and we will keep on it.

“I am confident we have turned the corner on this troubled programme.”

Mr Wallace said the aim is for the Ajax vehicles to be active in military units soon after the testing programme is completed in about 16 months’ time.

He said: “They are already training with it now, all these things take time to train how to use it, we have over 100 assembled so when we get through these trials we will get these into the units and be back on track.”

It is understood that despite the production being described by Mr Wallace as “troubled”, the MoD considers some of the early problems to be development issues which have now been overcome in updated versions.

The issues of travelling at speed and the capability to fire while on the move were only to be tested in later models.

But a redesign of contact points for the soldiers using the tanks has been carried out to overcome issues of vibration and noise.

These improvements include new ear defenders with incorporated hearing piece for better communication, remounted seating with better cushioning and improved joysticks and controls.

The testing so far has covered 120,000km of journeys, with 9,000 rounds of ammunition fired and 50 tonnes of armour shot at to test the correct level of protection for the vehicles.

The Ajax, which will be supplied to the 3rd (UK) Division, the main war-fighting division of the British Army, come in six different variants including the ‘workhorse’ Ares people carrier.

The Ajax itself is the turreted version fitted with a 40mm cannon with other variants designed as command, repair and recovery vehicles.

