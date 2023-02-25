Priti Patel calls on Jeremy Hunt to stop planned corporation tax rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Priti Patel calls on Jeremy Hunt to stop planned corporation tax rise

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 9.04am Updated: February 25 2023, 8.35pm
Former home secretary Priti Patel has called for the planned corporation tax rise to be halted (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Former home secretary Priti Patel has called for the planned corporation tax rise to be halted (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Former home secretary Priti Patel has urged the Chancellor to use his Budget next month to halt the planned corporation tax rise.

The senior Conservative has argued that “now is not the time” for an increase in the tax on big business.

In plans agreed while she served in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, corporation tax is due to rise from 19 to 25% in April.

Ms Patel has also called on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to pull out of an international agreement preventing corporation tax from falling below 15%.

Britain was signed-up to the deal by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor, in a move brokered by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and heralded by the US.

Mr Sunak, announcing the deal in October 2021 when Ms Patel was home secretary, said it would lead to a “fairer tax system, where large global players pay their fair share wherever they do business”.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Ms Patel said: “It is not too late for the Chancellor to back business and end the current political obsession of regulation, high taxes and interference with business.

“The Chancellor must send a positive signal to business in the Budget which supports jobs and economic growth. Now is not the time for an increase in corporation tax.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Rishi Sunak signed the UK up to an international commitment not to lower corporation tax below 15% while he was chancellor (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

“Just like the issue of the OECD agreement, everything needs to be paused for the benefit of businesses around the country,” she added.

Mr Hunt is due to give his spring Budget on March 15 — a day being targeted by transport and civil service unions for strikes as part of long-running public sector rows over pay and working conditions.

The Chancellor is under pressure from the right of his party to slash taxes ahead of the next election in a bid to revive the UK’s stalling economy, which only narrowly avoided falling into recession last year.

Former prime ministers Mr Johnson and Liz Truss are among those advocating for cuts.

The calls come despite the tax burden on the country — the ratio of taxes as a share of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy – reaching their highest levels since the 1950s during Mr Johnson’s time in Downing Street.

Ms Truss’s attempts to fire up the economy — a £45 billion spree of unfunded tax cuts, announced by her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng — sent the value of the pound tumbling and pushed up mortgage rates in the autumn.

UK green industry meeting
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is under pressure to cut taxes in the Budget (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The tax burden under Mr Sunak remains high following the aftermath of the fallout from Ms Truss’s mini-budget.

Following Mr Hunt’s autumn statement in November, the Office for Budget Responsibility said plans for almost £25 billion in tax increases and more than £30 billion in spending cuts by 2027-28 would see the tax burden peak at 37.5% in 2024/25 — its highest level since the end of the Second World War.

Earlier this week, Mr Hunt appeared to rule out changing course on taxes after being handed a surprise monthly surplus in January thanks in part to lower public borrowing than forecast.

The Office for National Statistics revealed that the Government reported a surplus — when tax revenue received is larger than government spending — of £5.4 billion last month, driven by record returns from self-assessed income tax.

However, Mr Hunt told reporters that the numbers were “not anything like as significant as people are talking about”.

The UK Government has previously defended the planned corporation tax rise, saying it “will still be the lowest in the G7” even after April.

India G20 Finance
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met counterparts, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, while in India for the G20 finance ministers’ meeting this week (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The tax cut lobbying comes after the Chancellor concluded his first international visit since taking over at the Treasury, having been in Bengaluru in India with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

The pair were in the south-east Asian country attending the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, which was held under India’s 2023 presidency.

Treasury officials said Mr Hunt used the visit to set out the UK’s growth agenda to international colleagues ahead of the Budget, with the senior Government figure meeting with US, French and Australian counterparts, along with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a readout of the visit, the department said: “While speaking at the meetings, the Chancellor set out the UK Government’s intention to protect the most vulnerable from cost-of-living pressures, whilst maintaining fiscal sustainability with debt falling and not adding to inflationary pressure.

“He added that the upcoming spring Budget on March 15 will drive economic growth, focusing on skills, business and infrastructure investment and research and innovation, as well as reviewing regulations of the UK’s key growth industries.”

However, the G20 finance ministers gathering was overshadowed by a diplomatic row after it ended without consensus, with Russia and China objecting to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Former home secretary Priti Patel has called for the planned corporation tax rise to be halted (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

All-Strong Gym, is run by Andy Douglas and his wife Jess. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Scotland All-Strong: The Perth gym putting mental health first
The four Forth Bridge climbers arrive at court last month.
REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail…
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness…
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife
Greg Luckhurst's pals (from left) John Cooper, Brian Elder, Steve Milne, Paul Robertson and Craig Beaton prepare to take to Forfar Loch. Image: Forfar Sailing Club
Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund. Image: PA
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
Dunfermline man doing Cateran Yomp
From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health…
Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented