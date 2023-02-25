Litvinenko widow brands Putin a war criminal amid Ukraine invasion protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Litvinenko widow brands Putin a war criminal amid Ukraine invasion protest

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 4.34pm Updated: February 25 2023, 10.59pm
Marina Litvinenko (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Marina Litvinenko (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The widow of poisoned dissident Alexander Litvinenko has said she is “very proud” of hundreds of Russians who marched on their own country’s embassy in central London to mark the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Marina Litvinenko said the anti-war protest proved that not all Russians supported the actions of President Vladimir Putin, who she called a “war criminal”.

The demonstrators chanted: “Victory for Ukraine, freedom for Russia”, and: “Stop Putin, stop the war” as they walked from Marble Arch to the embassy in Kensington to protest against the war in Ukraine.

Mrs Litvinenko told the PA news agency: “I’m very proud to see this big crowd of Russian people. They’ve all been very loud in saying how they support Ukraine and how they hate Putin because he is why they might need to have left the country.

“When we talk about Putin now we are talking about a person who started a war but he has committed a lot of crimes against individuals, countries and people.

“He killed my husband Alexander. I believe he gave the order and he has now killed a lot of innocent Ukrainians.”

She added: “We need to be proud to speak the Russian language. We need to use the Russian language to say Slava Ukraini – glory to Ukraine – and say in Russian: ‘Putin is a criminal’. This is very important. Not all of Russia supports this war.”

The story of Mr Litvinenko’s death was depicted in the ITV mini-series Litvinenko in December last year, with Mark Bonnar and David Tennant starring alongside Russian-America actress Margarita Levieva, who played Mrs Litvinenko.

The road outside the embassy remains stained in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag after activist group Led by Donkeys poured 170 litres of paint on it on Thursday.

Demonstrators
Demonstrations are taking place across the UK on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Lesley Martin/PA)

One man held a poster mocking a packet of cigarettes that read: “Putin kills”, while another cardboard placard that carried pictures of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny read: “Without victory there can be no survival”.

The crowd then heard speeches from Mrs Litvinenko, opposition leader Mikhail Khodorkovsky and financier Bill Browder, among others.

Mr Browder, who leads the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, which is seeking democracy in Russia, told PA the number of Russians present at the demonstration was “unprecedented”.

He said: “Everybody talks about how the Russians are brainwashed. These people aren’t brainwashed. These are Russian citizens and Russian emigres who are saying that Putin’s murderous war in Ukraine is not OK.

“What it tells you is that Putin’s brainwashing doesn’t work outside of his own propaganda bubble inside Russia. These people know the truth and they know the truth is horrific.

“What Putin is doing is criminal, murderous and disgusting, and they don’t want it in their name.”

He added: “I think the number of people here is absolutely unprecedented. There were a number of Russians before who may have been upset about Putin but didn’t want to come out on the streets. But what he’s doing in Ukraine requires people to come out on the street.”

Anti-war protesters
Demonstrators gather outside the Russian embassy in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The protesters flew the flags of Ukraine and the Russian democracy movement, which replaces the bottom red stripe of the Russian flag with a white stripe.

Placards on display read: “No to bloody Russian imperialism”, while one showed the face of Russian president Vladimir Putin captioned with: “War criminal”.

The protesters also chanted “Russians against the war”, “hands off Ukraine” and “jets for Ukraine” as they walked.

Ksenia Maximova, the founder of the Russian Democratic Society (RDS), which organised the protest, said in her speech: “This is a time for action and time to come together. Putin’s government spent years instilling hate in people’s hearts.

“We are more united than ever. We are now in nearly every country and growing stronger by the day.”

The RDS was founded in the aftermath of the invasion and has raised more than £18,000 to send generators to Ukraine to limit the impact of blackouts.

It has also donated more than £10,000 to refugee shelters in Kazakhstan, Armenia and Montenegro.

