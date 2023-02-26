Tackle cost of living to avert mental health emergency, leadership hopefuls told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tackle cost of living to avert mental health emergency, leadership hopefuls told

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 12.03am
Campaigners have highlighted the link between the cost-of-living crisis and mental health (PA)
Campaigners have highlighted the link between the cost-of-living crisis and mental health (PA)

Scotland’s next first minister needs to redouble efforts to tackle the cost-of-living crisis in a bid to deal with the “mental health emergency” the country is facing, campaigners have warned.

The Mental Health Foundation in Scotland issued the plea as SNP members consider who their new leader – and the country’s next first minister – should be.

It comes in the wake of research for the foundation which highlighted the impact the surging cost of living could have on mental health services.

A poll by Opinium in November found more than half of Scots (52%) were worried about not being able to afford food and almost two-thirds (65%) were concerned about paying their monthly household bills.

Energy bill
Many Scots are worried about being able to pay their energy bills (PA)

More than two-fifths (43%) of Scots were worried about not being able to make their rent or mortgage payments.

As the SNP leadership campaign continues, Shari McDaid, head of policy and evidence at the foundation, stressed the importance of action to “tackle the root causes of poor mental health, including poverty and inequality”.

She also insisted that whoever succeeds Nicola Sturgeon should seek to ensure all government decisions are assessed for their impact on public mental health.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister Ash Regan are all vying to for the job.

SNP leadership contenders Ash Regan, left, Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf (Lesley Martin/Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms McDaid said: “The next first minister of Scotland must be ready to take on the current public mental health emergency, inflamed by the cost-of-living crisis, on their first day in office.

“This means clear actions that will tackle the root causes of poor mental health, including poverty and inequality.

“It means redoubling efforts to mitigate the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis, preventing financial stress by increasing income support and advice, increasing funding to safeguard community organisations and facilities, and ensuring that frontline workers are trained and empowered in trauma-informed service delivery and provide a compassionate response to people experiencing financial strain or poor mental health.

“As the old adage goes, ‘your health is your wealth’, so no potential leader can claim to have the strategy to deliver prosperity without ensuring that every government decision is assessed in terms of its impact on public mental health.

“There is no better measure to determine the success of a nation than the mental health and wellbeing of its people.”

