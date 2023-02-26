Quarter of UK university students who gamble at risk of harm, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Quarter of UK university students who gamble at risk of harm, study finds

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 12.41pm
A smartphone user accesses a gambling website while watching a football match on television.
A smartphone user accesses a gambling website while watching a football match on television.

A quarter of UK student gamblers may be experiencing harm and half said betting has affected their university experience, a study has found.

The survey of 2,003 students at UK universities was conducted in December and found that 71% had gambled in the last 12 months.

Of these, 28% were found to be at “moderate risk” and 24% exhibited “problem gambling” behaviour.

Half of respondents said gambling had impacted their university experience, with 13% having trouble paying for food, 10% missing lectures and tutorials, 10% admitting betting affected their assignments and grades, and 9% struggling to pay bills or for accommodation.

Participants were quizzed on their gambling habits, spending, influences, impacts, sources of funds and help-seeking.

The survey included the short-form Problem Gambling Severity Index: a widely used measure of “problem gambling” in the UK population – which allowed researchers to understand the level of risk experienced by students in the sample.

The poll by research company Censuswide was commissioned by education charity Ygam and Gamstop, the national online self-exclusion service.

It found that 45% of student gamblers were unaware of the support available to them from their universities.

Some 48% said they gambled to make money but just 11% reported winning money in an average week.

A third of student gamblers said they splurged £11-£20 per week on bets, while 23% spent £21-£50 and 13% spent £51-£100.

Some students said they borrowed money to fund the habit, with 8% asking for money from family and friends and 6% using payday loans.

More than 40% of students have bought cryptocurrency, a digital or virtual and generally unregulated currency, in the last year, higher than the figure for the overall population.

The full report is to be published on Monday and it calls for investment in prevention education in schools to teach young people about the risks related to gambling before they go to university.

Campaigners also want gambling harms to be considered as part of every university’s health and wellbeing strategy.

Ygam chief executive Dr Jane Rigbye said: “We can now see that not only are a large percentage of the student population gambling on a regular basis, many of them are doing so in a way that may cause them to experience harm.

“The data further emphasises the importance of educating our young people on the risks associated with gambling.

“It is crucial that universities engage and take this issue seriously.

“We aim to work closely with many more universities to ensure they can help prevent the harms and support their students when they need it.”

Bray Ash, 29, who is now studying to become a mental health nurse, said: “At university, I dealt with a severe gambling addiction that saw me confined to my room for days at a time.

“Propped up by the money from my student loan, I was able to fall into a gambling addiction that spiralled out of control until one day I managed to work up the courage to talk to my friends and family about it and get myself into rehab.

“At the time when I was first going through university, resources like Gamstop weren’t around.

“Now that they are and they are helping thousands of students, it’s always one of my first recommendations to anyone who feels that they might be experiencing gambling harms.”

