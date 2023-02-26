Ban on transgender women in female prisons extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ban on transgender women in female prisons extended

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 4.07pm
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has announced that the ban on transgender women in female prisons is to be extended in scope (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has announced that the ban on transgender women in female prisons is to be extended in scope (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

New rules banning some transgender women from female prisons in England and Wales will be extended in scope when they come into force on Monday, the Justice Secretary has announced.

Dominic Raab has confirmed that the measures he announced in October affecting trans women who have male genitalia or have committed sexual offences will take hold as of this week.

He announced on Sunday that he has also updated the policy to include transgender women convicted of violent offences as part of the ban.

The extra measure comes after the controversy in Scotland regarding Isla Bryson, a transgender woman who was convicted of raping two women before transitioning from a man known as Adam Graham.

The 31-year-old rapist was convicted in late January and was taken to Cornton Vale – Scotland’s only all-female facility – to be held in segregation to await sentencing.

Following an outcry from the public and politicians, Bryson was moved to the male estate within days and an urgent review was commissioned by Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown.

Mr Raab tweeted: “Tomorrow our new transgender prisoner policy comes into force – a strengthened, common-sense framework that will improve safety for prisoners across England and Wales.

“As we have already promised, transgender women who have male genitalia or have committed sexual offences will no longer be held in women’s prisons – unless in the most exceptional cases, requiring explicit ministerial approval.

“And as of tomorrow we have gone one step further – changing our guidance so that transgender women convicted of violent offences will also no longer be held in mainstream women’s prisons.”

Isla Bryson court case
Isla Bryson, 31, formerly known as Adam Graham, was housed in a female prison after being convicted of rape (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Cabinet minister was asked about the UK Government’s position on transgender women during an appearance on Sky News.

He said the reason the policy was coming into force on Monday, having been announced four months ago, was because it had taken “time to do it very carefully and assiduously”.

But he denied it was in reaction to Bryson’s case in Scotland.

Mr Raab, speaking to the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, said the UK Government wanted to have a “liberal, sensitive, tolerant approach to the LGBT community as a whole and in particular the trans community”, who he said “suffer a lot in this country” with mental health and bullying.

Explaining the Ministry of Justice position on transgender women in female prisons, he said: “We are very clear that from next week we will introduce new rules which means that any trans offender with their male genitalia intact or who have been convicted of a sexual offence and, adding to that, if they have been convicted of a violent offence, they will not be allowed into the female prison estate.”

