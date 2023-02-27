Unions warn ministers of ‘ill-considered’ approach to NHS pay talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unions warn ministers of ‘ill-considered’ approach to NHS pay talks

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 12.02am
Workers on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Workers on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

The Government is being warned that failing to hold pay talks with every organisation representing striking NHS workers in England is “unacceptable, ill-considered and has potentially perilous consequences”.

Officials representing 13 health unions have written to Health Secretary Steve Barclay raising concerns about the Government’s handling of the pay dispute.

Talks were held last week with the Royal College of Nursing but other unions said they should have been involved too.

The group of 13 unions includes four – Unison, the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, GMB and Unite – that are currently involved in industrial action over pay and staffing.

The unions warned that only holding talks with the RCN risks prolonging the strikes.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton, who chairs the NHS group of unions, said: “Strikes across the NHS won’t end until ministers hold proper pay talks with all unions involved in action.

“Attempting a deal with just one solves nothing and it certainly risks prolonging the dispute.

“Uncompetitive pay is a key factor behind record vacancy rates affecting all areas of the NHS workforce, not just nursing. And nurses belong to other unions too.

“Most NHS staff are on Agenda for Change contracts. Preferential treatment for nurses in one union risks wrecking a pay system that’s worked well for almost 20 years.

“If that happens, ministers would be creating a nightmare scenario for the NHS. Instead of negotiating with all NHS workers at the same time, employers would have to speak to multiple groups.

“This would be yet another headache for an NHS struggling to get back on its feet and deliver for patients.”

Secretary of the NHS group of unions and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy assistant director of employment relations Elaine Sparkes said: “The Government is playing a dangerous game. Ministers’ clumsy attempts to stop the strikes so far have done more damage than good.

“There’s still time to call everyone in, share details of the new offer being discussed with the RCN and allow staff, employers and unions to concentrate on getting the NHS back on track.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The Government will talk to all unions who are willing to discuss what is fair and reasonable – recognising the vital role NHS workers play but also the wider economic pressures facing the UK.”

