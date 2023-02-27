Starmer: Migration is not the answer to all our problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer: Migration is not the answer to all our problems

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 12.06pm Updated: February 27 2023, 12.12pm
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the offices of UK Finance in central London, outlining further detail on the Party’s growth mission (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the offices of UK Finance in central London, outlining further detail on the Party’s growth mission (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said migration is not “the answer to all of our problems” as he fleshed out Labour’s mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7.

The Labour leader acknowledged there was short-term demand for migrant labour amid workforce shortages, but stressed the need to fix the UK’s “skills problem” rather bringing in workers from overseas.

He used a speech in the City of London on Monday to pledge that his party’s model for growth would increase living standards “everywhere across the country”.

Addressing business leaders, Sir Keir said Britain needs “growth from the grassroots, where wealth is created everywhere, by everyone, for everyone. Where we take off the blinkers to the potential of an active government that sets the direction and where we come together in a partnership, raise our collective sights beyond the day-to-day, deliver the long-term solutions our country needs”.

He continued: “The model for growth that we’re absolutely focused on is a model that increases living standards everywhere.”

He dismissed a model where wealth is created in London and the South East and redistributed to the rest of the UK.

“I want that productivity, those good jobs, everywhere across the country,” he said.

“It can’t be just London and Manchester and Leeds, it’s got to be everywhere.”

The Labour leader also emphasised that stability is crucial in attracting investment to the UK.

“We have heard loud and clear about the need for certainty – that basic truth: chaos has a cost – that investors need a clear framework with policies that are always fully costed, fiscal rules, sound and followed rigorously, constraints accepted, institutions respected and not bypassed.

“A rock of economic stability. Our entire mission for growth is built on that, and don’t doubt it for a second.

“But honestly, isn’t that the least we should expect? I think so. Britain needs certainty, yes, but also change.”

Asked about businesses’ pleas to allow more migrant workers to come to the UK to fill labour shortages, Sir Keir said: “We recognise the short-term problem and we are not going to be anti-business or anti-growth or anti-farming about this and allow short-term problems to create long-term problems.

Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves met business leaders including Deborah Meaden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“But we do have to get ourselves off the idea that migration is the answer to all of our problems.

“We’ve had a skills problem in this country for decades.

“We want to fix the fundamentals. I’m still struck by how many children leave school without the skills they are actually going to need for the jobs they are likely to be doing, the lives they are likely to be leading.”

A visa scheme for industries hit by Labour shortfalls would be “more likely” than granting young people from the European Union access, Sir Keir indicated.

A paper detailing Labour’s plan for meeting and measuring its progress on its growth mission was published before the speech.

The nine-page document says a future Labour government “will create stronger links between our evidence-led, points-based immigration system and our skills bodies to make sure we have the skilled workforce we need”.

POLITICS Brexit
(PA Graphics)

The paper also says that having the highest sustained growth in the G7 would mean income growing faster, people having more savings, jobs in new and growing industries, along with vibrant high streets.

It comes on the day Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are set to sign off on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

In his speech, Sir Keir said the entire UK needs improved relations with the EU, “not just Northern Ireland”, and “a fixed Brexit deal” is required.

“A reset relationship with the EU, with the whole of the country, not just Northern Ireland,” he said.

Labour’s plan on growth, he added, is “the only show in town”.

After the speech, Sir Keir and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves hosted a roundtable meeting of business leaders, including Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden and Professor Jagjit Chadha of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

